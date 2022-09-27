90s Grunge Hairstyles are Taking Center Stage

When it comes to bold hair-styling, the trend that knocks at the door to our mind is from the 90s- Grunge hair. Grunge hairstyles have their origin in the early 90s, and this bold hair trend has made a huge comeback this fall. For a perfect grunge hairdo, there are endless options that can be experimented with. There are short and long hairstyles, there are many bold haircuts, and then there are bold hair colors. However, some bold hairstyles are not for this trend at all and are genres for another day.

Grunge hairstyles are casual hairstyles that don’t work for everyone but really work for the few people who want to add bold vibes to their looks. Experiment with your hair locks and recreate funky hairdos. Grunge hair originated from the cult and their eccentricity is really unique.

With the classical colors and the style of hipster haircuts, you can become a rocker chic. These blunt strands can be styled into great hairdos like messy ponytails and high pigtails.

This 90s hair trend gives you a quintessential hair look if you add accessories to your styles. Wear a grunge hairdo and enjoy the bygone era with your classic cool style.

Photo By @maggietphan/Instagram

This blunt grunge hair is perfect since it’s versatile as it is a one-time investment. To achieve this look, simply have an undercut and pair it with a side hair puff.