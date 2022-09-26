Sexy And Creative Lip Art That Will Have You Stealing The Spotlight This Fall

Makeup is undoubtedly a form to express your taste and creativity through creating art. It is a very sexy and creative medium to express yourself. There are tons of inspirations to be done on your eyes, brows, lips, and full facial makeup where you can show off your creativity. Moreover, creative lip art is a perfect way to steal the spotlight with minimal effort. All you need is a stunning lip art idea.

Creative lip art ideas may include popsicle lips, 3D lip art, or any glamorous beauty blend that you would like to add to your lips. These lip arts will also put all the attention on your pretty pout. Painting your lips like objects or patterns can also complement your outfits.

The inspirations are really endless, but we have rounded up 7 lip art ideas that you’ll love. Scroll through and pick your favorites to try.

Photo By @mac.arkadia/Instagram

To get the glittery look, apply a shimmery powder pigment like any shimmery highlighter or you can find your favorite shimmer shade in the eyeshadow palette. Press the glitters on the basic blue lips to achieve this Princess Lip art. Try dabbing extra bold lipstick on the muted lip lines to give your lips a dimensional look.