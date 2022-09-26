How to Style Floral Dresses

Floral dresses are one of those few fashion items that have never gone out of style. They have been popular for as long as they have been around and are famous for suiting almost every body, as well as any season.

Floral dresses are fun, easy to wear and style, and something that everyone should have in their closet. If you have never worn one before, or want to try something new, here is everything you need to know about styling your favorite floral dress.

Picking the Right Print

The first thing you want to do is make sure you pick the right pattern. This choice can often be relatively easy but also quite difficult as there are some things to consider. The most important factor is the color palette, which is almost infinite in the world of floral dresses.

Most floral dresses will have a mixture of colors and tones, but they will all lean towards one particular color or shade. Make sure you choose one that compliments other items and accessories in your closet, as you will almost always wear more than just the dress.

The Right Dress for Your Body Shape

The next thing you need to do is pick the right silhouette for your body shape. Not every dress is made equal, and not every cut and shape will suit every body type.

Tall

While most floral dresses are shin or ankle length, if you are taller, you should opt for a dress that has a hemline at or just above the knee. Longer dresses will often look a bit sack-like on taller people, while a dress that stops above the knee will give you the right proportions.

If you are taller, there is also nothing wrong with showing off your legs. Knee-length dresses will give you that option without looking like a mini skirt.

Petite

If you are on the petite side, opt for a dress that has a mid-thigh hemline. You can go shorter if you want, as that will accentuate your legs and make them look longer, but a shin or ankle-length dress will have the opposite effect and make you appear shorter.

Curvy

If you are curvy, choose a dress that is either knee or thigh-length, depending on your height, with the waist being the important factor to consider. A dress with a defined waist will accentuate your curves and, once again, prevent it from looking like a sack.

Neutrals

Unless it is incredibly warm, you are more than likely going to be layering with your dress. Whether it be a shirt or t-shirt underneath it, a jacket, or any other kind of accessory, picking the right colors is an easy way to layer your dress.

Considering how bright and bold florals are, the best option is to layer with neutrals. Whites, tans, and beiges are great options, and the lighter colors will accentuate the brightness of the dress.

Mixing Patterns

There seems to be a misconception that you can’t mix and match patterns. The truth is, this is completely up to you. A popular trend over the past few years is to throw that “rule” out the window and mix whatever patterns you choose.

If you want to add a bit of color science into the mix, a good rule of thumb is that colors on opposite sides of the color wheel are complementary. Examples would be green and magenta, red and green, and yellow and purple.

Sneakers

Sneakers are a brilliant way to add a unique and fun touch to your dresses. Not only are sneakers incredibly versatile and functional, but they are also an easy way to accessorize and complement your outfit.

With so many options and styles out there to choose from, you can find a pair that adds an extra layer of color and make your dress truly pop. Or, go for a simple option like white Air Force 1s for a more high-fashion look or a pair of Chuck Taylors for a slight grunge feel.

Accessories

Accessories should never be underestimated and have the ability to truly set off a look. Accessories complete looks and putting thought into them is a must.

Handbags

When it comes to handbags, the size and style are up to you, but the important factor is the color. You have two options when it comes to picking the color of your bag; you can either choose to color match or select a neutral option.

If you want to color match, pick a bag that matches the most prominent color in your dress. If you think this will make your outfit too “loud,” once again, opt for a neutral-colored bag instead.

Jewelry

There is a bit more room for movement when it comes to jewelry. Another easy rule of thumb is to select a focal piece, such as a necklace, ring, or pair of earrings. Once you have your focal piece, wear other jewelry sparingly. You can also layer necklaces if you want to add a unique dimension to your look.

Belts

Belts are a great way to create a cinched look, and once again, the color is important. Use the color wheel method to pick a belt color or opt for a neutral color instead. Keep belts simple, but avoid super thin ones as this creates an outdated look.