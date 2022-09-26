Effective Treatments for Hair Loss For Women

According to The Washington Post, American men and women spend more than 3.5 billion dollars annually to combat hair loss. Unfortunately, most products in the market are ineffective for most of those who use them.

Yet, more and more people look for alternatives yearly, including medical treatments and natural remedies to prevent hair loss in the scalp and eyebrows.

In this article, you will find effective treatments that cover medical, natural, and surgical solutions to your hair loss and prominent reasons causing it.

Effective Treatments for Hair Loss

Using Medications for Hair Loss Treatment

Medication treatments can prevent hair loss and induce hair growth. The medications affect hormones. Some are oral medications like Finasteride, and some are applied directly on the scalp, like Minoxidil.

Finasteride (Propecia) works by lowering hormone levels that shrink hair follicles. It slows hair loss and stimulates hair growth. It can take six months to see significant results. If you’re considering this treatment, you need to consult your doctor, and you will need a prescription.

Minoxidil, on the other hand, is applied to the scalp directly. It can stop hairs from getting thinner and stimulate hair growth, especially on the top of the scalp. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Minoxidil as a medication for hair loss treatment. Minoxidil is the only hair re-growth product approved for both men and women. Your dermatologist may combine Minoxidil with another hair loss treatment.

Using Natural Remedies for Hair Loss Treatment

Essential oils are one of the most popular natural products used to stimulate hair growth. Commercial products such as shampoos and creams are also helpful options. You can also use essential oils to make some of the best home hair loss remedies.

Rosemary is one of the popular essential oils when it comes to enhancing hair thickness and hair growth. Rosemary oil will help to increase cellular metabolism that stimulates hair growth. Spikenard oil is also known for promoting hair growth and reducing hair loss.

One recommended method to stimulate new hair growth is to combine three to four drops each of peppermint, rosemary, and sage in one tablespoon. Then massage the mixture gently into the areas you want to stimulate hair growth. Repeat one to two times each day. Only older teenagers and adults should use essential oils for hair.

Laser Devices for Hair Loss Treatment

Although these devices’ long-term effectiveness and safety haven’t been proven yet, brushes, combs, and other hand-held devices with laser light may stimulate hair growth and fight hair loss.

Top 5 Reasons That Cause Hair Loss

Typically, you will lose fifty to one hundred strands a day no matter how you wash or style your hair. But, there may be some specific reasons that increase this daily amount and cause significant hair loss.

• Stress: Exposure to stress for a long time can trigger hair loss. But it doesn’t always mean that this hair loss is permanent. Your hair can grow back if you manage to control your stress level.

• Thyroid Disorders: An overactive and underactive thyroid can cause hair loss. If you are experiencing abnormal hair loss, talk with your doctor to check your thyroid.

• Weight Loss and Insufficient Dieting: Sudden weight loss or poor nutrition may make your hair fall out. Make sure that your daily protein and iron intake is sufficient.

• Genetics: You may also experience baldness due to hereditary conditions, as hereditary baldness affects up to 80% of men and 50% of women. Talk to your dermatologist to see what options you have on how to stop hair loss.

• Androgenetic Alopecia: The most common cause of hair loss is androgenetic alopecia, also known as male or female pattern baldness. Characterized by the pattern it produces on the scalp; men generally notice their hairline receding into an “M” shape. While women will usually see a thinning of hair all over the scalp. This hair loss is often experienced by women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), congenital adrenal hyperplasia, and other disorders of male hormone excess.

One of the Best Hair Loss Treatment: Hair Transplant

A hair transplant is one of the best hair loss treatments. The procedure permanently restores hair by transplanting follicles into bald or thinning areas.

There are many techniques to perform hair transplants, including FUT, FUE, DHI, HSI, Micrografting, Robotic Hair Restoration, and so on. The most common method is still Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE). During the FUE procedure, The surgeon will extract each follicular unit one at a time from the donor area and implant them directly into the scalp.

FUE procedure takes more time but avoids the linear scar that results from the FUT procedure. FUE is a popular choice for anyone who wants to wear their hair short after the transplant.

Compared to medications and natural remedies, a hair transplant is the most effective way to cure baldness. There are a wide variety of clinics that offer various hair transplant packages around the world.

Most Western European patients come to Turkey for hair transplants to find highly qualified, board-certified surgeons and save costs.