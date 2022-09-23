How To Style Leggings for Fall

The leaves are changing colors, and the smell of pumpkin spice is in the air. These are signs of only one thing – fall is coming. Just as the seasons change year after year, so do the trends and styles. Fall is all about comfort and versatility as the weather continues to fluctuate before officially jumping into winter. This is one primary reason leggings are and continue to be a staple for any fashionista. With fabrics ranging from faux leather to cotton and everything in between, leggings are appropriate for any occasion. They are effortless to dress up or down, suitable for whatever errands or tasks you must fulfill for the day. This fall, we love the boho clothing being spotted on runways worldwide. Whether you’re off to school, work, date night, or playdates with your little ones, we have got the outfits you must try this season.

Oversized Sweater and Flats

When the cool autumn breeze rolls in, it is time to bring out sweaters to prepare for the cooler weather. Boho clothing does not have to be complicated or expensive. Pair your leggings with an oversized sweater or even just a longer sweater that may be too short to wear on its own. Under your sweater, you can wear a fitted camisole or tank top for extra comfort and coverage. Then slip into a pair of basic flats or loafers, and you’re out the door! These items can be selected in neutral tones, then add a fun pop of color with jewelry or a handbag. And even as the weather continues to cool down while fall moves in, don’t forget to throw on a chunky statement scarf for an extra fun look.

White Button-Down

Almost anyone can remember the scene in the movie Risky Business where Tom Cruise slides into the shot with his oversized white button-down shirt. Well, step aside Tom Cruise, because it is now your time to shine! White button-down shirts are timeless pieces that can go with nearly everything! This outfit can easily be paired with riding boots, sneakers, or flats based on the occasion. Just purchase it a few sizes bigger and pair it with the leggings of your choice to give off that boho clothing chic.

Cardigans

Nothing beats the crisp fall air more than a cute, soft cardigan. We love pairing our leggings with an oversized or long cardigan and a t-shirt underneath. This look is great for running errands or chasing after your little ones. The versatility of this outfit also makes it a favorite because if you get too hot with the layered cardigan, pop it off to cool off. This outfit can be paired with a cute pair of tennis shoes or flats. For a little more fall fun, add a skinny belt around the waist to keep it all together, and wear a brimmed hat.

Plaid is Life

Plaid is not new to the world of fashion, and we love the boho clothing look it gives off when paired with leggings. Plaid shirts can come in various fabrics, from cotton to flannel, but still provide a soft, warm barrier. Wear your leggings with a plaid button-up shirt, then throw over an oversized cardigan if you think you’ll need a few extra layers. We love to see this outfit pulled together with a pair of leather riding boots.

Sherpa Sweaters

Leggings make a great staple piece for your athleisure collection too. Stay warm by wearing a sherpa jacket or sweater for a complete look. This could be worn to the gym or yard work. And a pair of tennis shoes, especially white, would look great and give off a complete look that others will surely covet.

Jean Jacket

Finally, pull out your old blue jean jacket because it is time for a comeback. Whether it is a casual day or you are running into the office for work, blue jean jackets put a spin on what can easily be misconstrued as a lazy day outfit. The blue jean jacket pulls different colors and allows you to pair it with a fun sparkly blouse, sweater, or even a simple t-shirt. Based on the look you are going for, you could pair it with shoes ranging from heels to loafers. We love the look of your typical blue jean jacket or a white jean jacket to mix it up.

Let’s face it – leggings are pretty fantastic regardless of what time of year it is. They are made from a breathable material that helps keep you cool and comfortable. They arere tight without being confident and feel great on the skin. Next time you are on the hunt for some new boho clothing pieces, we highly recommend starting with a pair of leggings and growing your outfit from there.