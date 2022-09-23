Creative Guide for Anime-Inspired Wedding Planning Ideas

In honor of the nostalgic anime couples who made you believe in true love, plan a wedding theme with Anime-inspired elements. Recreate the magical weddings of all-time favorite couples like Goku And Chichi or Naruto And Hinata with the love of your life.

Here’s a simple yet creative guide to making a magnificent anime-themed wedding.

First things first: What anime are you going for?

Yes, the theme is anime, but you don’t mean to do ALL anime at once, do you? You can’t have a Sailor Moon-inspired wedding invitation, then ask your guests to dress up in the colors of Naruto. You can’t possibly create an anime-themed wedding with all the shows you loved growing up fused into one memorable occasion.

There are many shows to choose from in this genre which might make you overwhelmed. You and your sweetheart have two options to select the best for your matrimony:

1. Select by category

Selecting by anime category means focusing on the show’s theme rather than the characters. Pick from cooking anime, school anime, kawaii anime, tournament anime, supernatural anime, magic anime, or fighting anime. On this option, you can combine the components of different shows of the same genre.

2. Select by specific anime show

This one is for the decisive couple. Choosing only one specific show will give you a straight path to your wedding. It’ll make the nearly-weds see clearly what their big day will look like, from walking down the aisle to cocktail hour. Some popular anime show themes include Sailor Moon, Pokemon, Dragon Ball, Naruto, One Piece, Detective Conan, Lupin The Third, and Inuyasha.

When you have a theme, the next step is to find the perfect anime wedding venue.

Beautiful Anime Wedding Venue

Most anime settings are inspired by gorgeous Japanese gardens, charming Japanese restaurants, historic Japanese resorts, and cozy Japanese cafes. Whether the couple wants an indoor or outdoor wedding, the main elements of Japan should be present. After all, anime was born in the land of the rising sun, so the location must have the country’s traditional features.

Elegant Anime Wedding Invitation

There are different options for your wedding invitation. Here’s a quick rundown:

Laser-cut Invitation

The gorgeous swirls and silhouette style invitation brings an elegant feel to any anime-themed wedding. Embody the colors of the genre to make it stand out from the rest of the wedding invites your friends and relatives receive. Also, include the characters from the chosen show in the laser-cut design with the blushing bride and dashing groom in the middle.

Anime Alter Ego

Hire an artist to turn you and your beau into your anime alter egos! Live in a romantic anime show fantasy with your wedding invitation oozing a utopian, delicate and nostalgic vibe. You can use your anime versions to tell your love story in the invitation.

Watercolor Wedding Invitation

Strokes of watercolor give an ethereal climate for an anime wedding invitation. Ask the artist to draw the anime characters with a splash of watercolors. It’s a typical design, but right for an anime wedding theme.

Wedding Dress Code

An anime wedding theme is a great excuse to put on a costume. The cosplayers, by heart, know how an outfit can make them beautiful, confident, and full of life. To get into character, have your tailor recreate the wedding dress worn by your favorite anime character. This goes with the groom too.

Moreover, if you think everyone is willing to wear a costume, alter the standard junior bridesmaid dress into an anime-standard attire. Outfits of anime characters are lavish and eye-catching, guaranteed to turn heads at the event. Of course, you still need to ensure the bride and groom are the most attention-grabbing stars, so be particular about the costumes for the guests in the invitation.

On the other hand, if most of your guests can’t do cosplay, then opt for them to wear semi-formal attire with a touch of the motif’s colors. This option is more manageable but make sure they wear something similar to an actual anime live-action personality. Otherwise, it will just be an ordinary wedding.

Creative Anime Weddings

Having an anime wedding is a nod to your childhood heroes. It’s one of the most sought-after modern unconventional wedding themes because it mixes a fun, nostalgic atmosphere with a romantic affair.