Top Video Games for Beginners

Venturing into the world of video games may seem intimidating if you’re new to gaming or haven’t played in a long time. From PCs and gaming consoles to smartphones and tablets, there’s a seemingly endless number of games available to play. The good news is there’s a video game for just about everyone. Choosing games you know is one of the best ways to get into gaming. So, if you like playing table games with your friends on the weekend, you may want to start playing those online games. Keep reading to learn about some of the top games for new gamers.

Casino Games

Once upon a time, fans of casino games had to travel long distances to play their favorite games. That’s no longer the case; today, online casinos make it easy to access a variety of games, including slots, poker, blackjack, roulette, and more. All you have to do is log onto your computer or mobile device to get started. Many of the biggest casinos offer free spins to new customers, allowing them to test the waters and learn the rules of this new online world.

Most people are familiar with the rules of the top casino games, making them some of the most beginner-friendly games available online. Plus, online casinos are beginning to incorporate new technologies like live dealers and virtual reality to enhance the gaming experience.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

If spending your day on an island surrounded by cute animals sounds like something you’d want to do, then Animal Crossing: New Horizons may be the right game for you. The gameplay is easy and is centered on exploring your island and completing tasks like gathering items to build a store or collecting fossils to start a museum.

The game has an online component that allows you to visit your friend’s islands and interact with them. You’ll collect, create, trade, and sell items, including fish, furniture, and fruit, as you play. You can play the game for a few minutes or several hours; it all depends on you.

Dragon Quest XI S: Definitive Edition

New gamers almost always find the thought of playing a Japanese role-playing game (JRPG) intimidating; with good reason, the learning curve is often pretty steep. However, if you’re determined to break into this entertaining drama, there’s no better game than Dragon Quest XI S: Definitive Edition to get you started.

The game has a captivating story with charming characters, art, music, and voice acting. The game is long, but you can play it in manageable chunks, so it never feels overwhelming. Whenever you restart the game, it gives you a recap of what’s happened in the story up to that point, so you won’t have to worry about feeling lost if you can play it for a while. When you get stuck, you can ask non-player characters for tips.

Mario Kart 8

Nintendo games often appear on lists for beginner gamers because the company excels at making fun games that are easy to play. Mario Kart is a classic that made its debut in the 1990s and was so good it has stuck around ever since. In the latest version of the game, you get to race around different tracks as your favorite Mario Brothers characters.

There’s no limit to the crazy stunts you can use to win the game, including throwing bananas and other weapons in the path of your enemies. Best of all, you can compete against your friends or people from around the world in the game’s multiplayer online mode.

Portal

If you have a talent for solving puzzles, you can put your skills to work in the realm of video games. Portal is arguably one of the best puzzlers available and has received rave reviews from gamers and critics alike. The single-player game takes place in Aperture Science Laboratories and will keep you occupied for hours as you open portals to solve puzzles and move objects through space.