Leaf Nails Are Taking Over Fall! Get Inspired by these Amazing Manicure Designs

Unless you’ve been completely disconnected from social media, you’ve surely seen that leaf nails are rocking the internet this autumn season. It’s one of the most popular and mind striking manicure looks to match the fall vibes and revolutionize your nail game during this rusty cold season. Leaf nails don’t only looks gorgeous and luxurious, but they can be simple to create, as well.

Its actually the most uncomplicated and inexpensive nail art that suits the fall season and is much easier to achieve than most looks! Just like the floral manicure that comes around each summer-spring season, leaf nails are a style that everyone loves for fall. Those who love to create pretty and dazzling manicure designs should try this nail art at least once.

Below we have collected some special and easy nail art looks that are inspired by millions of great manicure designs. Scroll and enjoy.

Photo By @kadsnailart/Instagram

The ever-lasting nature fashion trend has now made its way to the manicure world. No matter what nail shape you have, whether almond or mountain peak, this design will suit any look. You can also recreate the leaf style with floral nails or visit a nail artist to get these fall nails and drow the leaf spots on top. You will also receive compliments on this gorgeous manicure.