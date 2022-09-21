Investment Pieces for Your Fall and Winter Wardrobe

Summer may be winding down, but in terms of sartorial choice, there’s much to look forward to: leather boots perfect for striding through the fall leaves, warm winter coats and cozy knitwear that’s perfect for cozy evenings in with a good book.

While fashion trends are as changeable as the seasons, some pieces make a regular appearance each year. While investing in good quality clothing is always a good idea, it’s especially important for staple items in heavy rotation.

These are the “main characters” in your closet: the pieces that disappear over the summer, only to return for another season. To ensure they last, invest in luxury designer clothing or brands known for well-constructed, high quality items.

A Neutral Knit

Celebrate the arrival of sweater weather in a plain, goes-with-everything knit. Whether it’s navy, cream, brown, gray or classic black, this is one style staple you’re likely to see a lot of. Instead of scratchy synthetics, which tend not to wash well, opt for a slightly oversized number in cashmere or wool.

Wool Pants

A pair of lined wool pants go well with both casual and formal outfits. You can opt for a subtle pattern such as pinstripe, but it’s best to stick to neutrals and try to keep everything in the same palette.

The Coziest Coat

If there’s one item you’ll be seeing a lot of throughout the season, it’s coats, so you need to make sure it’s durable, warm and perfectly fitted. Choose a neutral, block color and decide on the length based on what you already wear. For example, if you love maxi skirts, shorter jackets look best.

Cold Weather Gear

Some things about winter arrive each year like clockwork, but others can be harder to predict, which is why certain items, namely a windproof umbrella, a cozy parka and a shiny pair of galoshes, are worth splashing out on.

Beautiful Boots

Heeled or flat, chunky or sleek, there’s a boot out there for everybody. Skip elaborate details and fancy hardware and opt for something plain that fits well with your lifestyle. If you tend to walk a lot, a cushioned, chunky style might be for you.

A Classic Flat

To keep your footwear looking fresh, allow pairs a break every couple of days or so to “breathe”. Clean and polish them regularly, and consider investing in a shoe shaper. When your boots are taking the day off, a pair of classic lace-ups, loafers or even a pair of warmly-lined sneakers will keep you toasty while looking cool.

Accessories

Hats, gloves and scarves are ideal for adding a pop of color to a neutral-toned outfit, so invest in several shades to keep your look fresh and vibrant. Avoid thin-knit materials, and when purchasing hats find a style that works with your face shape to balance out your features.

Wearing combinations of accessories rather than matching sets can work really well (for example, a plaid scarf with a block-color hat). Consider sticking to a contrasting color palette and go for patterns and block colors so you can mix and match to your heart’s content.