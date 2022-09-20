Overlined Lips are Trending RN! Here’s Why!

Finding a perfect lip shade that suits your every outfit is a difficult task, but it becomes even harder when it comes to outlining or overlining your lips. Thicker lips are the new trend of the season. Celebrities have done many lip surgeries to get thicker and fuller lips. But you don’t have to worry about that because overlined lips are the painless and economical way to have thicker lips without permanently altering your appearance.

One great thing about this overlined lip trend is that besides enhancing your beauty, every lipstick color works when you overline your lips. This makeup trend saves you from from fretting over the right lip color. Because shape matters a lot, you should also give this lip trend a try and practice at home before stepping out in the new trend.

Well, no need to fear about achieving these lips, because it’s all about creating a perfect lip boundary around your lips. Ahead we have got so many inspirations that will push you towards trying this trend out.

Photo By @rachelward_e/Instagram

A really stunning nude lip liner is the perfect way to achieve overlined lips with nude lipstick. Nude lips are a great way to add volume to your lips. Nude lip liner really looks so natural that nobody can ever judge the definition of your lip looks.