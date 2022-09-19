Looking for an engagement ring from him? Here are 5 metals you can choose from

Most times, when we talk about engagement rings, the center stone steals the show. But the ring metal type plays a significant role in the finishing look and durability of the ring. So, dig in and explore five perfect metals for the groom’s ring.

1. Yellow gold

If you want a classic engagement ring for your would-be, yellow gold is the finest option. It has 75% pure gold. Plus, yellow gold contains the color and shine of pure gold.

This metal doesn’t need much maintenance, but it is costlier than any other type of Gold metal. Nevertheless, you can resize the ring without difficulties.

The only disadvantage of yellow gold is that it cannot sustain relatively big accidents and might get scratched if you use it 24/7. You can always repair it from local jewel shops.

2. White gold

This is the most famous metal for men’s wedding rings. Many people prefer this for its gorgeous look. Further, your man can wear white gold in any setting.

There are also other reasons for picking white gold, including…

It gives the appearance of platinum at a cheaper price. So, if you have a tight budget, you can go with white gold.

You can choose from a wide range of collections. White gold rings have designs for everyone.



Like other metals, this also comes with its own set of problems. You should know them before making the payment.

The durability of white gold is less than platinum.

As it is made from yellow gold with a combination of different alloys, the ring color will turn yellow in one year or two years, based on the usage.

When this happens, you have to do Rhodium plating. Generally, after one year, you need to go through this process once every six months. But as time passes, the frequency will increase. So, it can be problematic for some people.

If your fiancé is prone to skin allergy, it is best to avoid white gold as it has nickel in the metal and can cause rashes.



3. Rose Gold

The demand for Rose Gold engagement rings is slowly rising in the market. People are going with 18-carat rose gold for the light shade and higher gold content. The wonderful pink looks warm and unique.

Besides this, selecting rose gold metal for your hubby’s engagement ring has many pros, including…

Rose gold metal appears excellent with both white and brown diamonds.

You can combine this with white gold and yellow gold for a precious wedding ring. This mixture is famous as a Tri-color combination. There is also an option for mounting it with platinum.

Rose gold’s intrinsic value is high.

Many jewelry designers choose it for wedding rings as it is trendy.

If your future husband likes vintage style, he will love rose gold metal. Because it has an antique appearance.

You can add personalized detailing like fingerprints all over the ring, small engravings, etc.

One of my friends recently bought a rose gold wedding ring for her future hubby from engagement rings Sydney, and his fiancé was delighted!



4. Platinum

If you have a high budget, you can choose platinum. You will be surprised to know only 165 tonnes of platinum are mined from a small number of locations. Let’s look into some benefits of selecting a Platinum engagement ring for your loved ones.

Platinum engagement rings glow in natural light. So it looks beautiful from the outside.

It is more durable than the other metals mentioned above. In addition, for the natural white sheen appearance, it hides scratches.

As it does not have nickel or any harmful metal, the Platinum engagement ring will not cause any skin issues.

The only downside of Platinum is the price. It is extremely expensive.



5. Titanium

Titanium is a light, resistant, and strong metal. Nowadays, grooms are selecting this metal as a wedding ring. So let’s explore some facts behind it.

Because of its resistance, Titanium doesn’t rust.

It is lighter than any gold ring.

Titanium engagement rings are scratch resistant.

It doesn’t require maintenance.

Titanium rings look the same even after years and years of usage.

You can combine it with yellow gold or platinum.

Over to you…

So, now that you know the best 5 metals for engagement rings, you can decide. Make sure to measure your future husband’s finger before going to the store or ordering it online.