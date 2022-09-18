Why Side Stone Diamonds Can Make or Break Your Jewelry

Incorporating Side stone diamonds are the most popular diamond setting in engagement rings because they’re the best way to showcase your unique style while still honoring traditional diamond ring design principles. But with so many different side stone shapes, sizes, and metals available, it can be challenging to find the perfect match for your center stone.

Side stone diamonds are set beside the center stone to give a ring an extra bit of sparkle and shine, but these diamonds are often overlooked when designing a piece of jewelry. When choosing your diamond engagement ring, it’s important to understand side stone diamonds and how to choose the perfect compliment to your center stone. Here’s what you need to know about side stone diamonds.

What are side stone diamonds?

Side stone diamonds are an exciting way to diversify your jewelry collection and complement any design. They look stylish and help create balance and stability in a necklace, eternity rings, and three stone rings, among others. Most importantly, side stones are calibrated diamonds which are accurately matched to one another in all 4cs to provide consistency to the overall sparkle, without taking away from the beauty of the center stone.

Which type of side stone diamond is right for me?

Side stone diamonds are a great way to dress up your center stone and add a little something extra. Because of this, side stones come in all shapes and sizes. Generally speaking if your center stone is a brilliant cut, such as the round, oval, you want to match it with similarly brilliant cut side stones. If your center stone is a step cut like the Emerald, you will want to match it with similarly cut step cut diamonds.

Some of the most popular side stone diamonds include half moons, trapezoids, trilliants, baguettes, calfs, and of course the most popular cuts such as rounds, ovals, pears, and many more.

The major factors to consider when choosing side stone diamonds

Deciding on side stone diamonds can seem overwhelming when trying to find a complement for your center stone. Many factors need to be considered before finalizing a decision, and one major factor is choosing side stones based on clarity. If you want an elegant, clean look, choose diamonds with excellent clarity. If you’re looking for something more flashy or bold, opt for ones with lower clarity because they will have more color than clearer ones.

Choosing Side Stones Based on Shape, Size, and Color

Choosing side stones for an engagement ring can be tricky – not just because of all the different colors and shapes, but also because it must match your center stone. Keep these three things in mind when picking out a side stone.

1) Do they match your center stone? You don’t want your left hand’s fingers feeling blue while wearing a ring on your right hand.

2) Is it too small or too big? The size of the side stone should complement the size of your center stone. If you’re going for a delicate look, consider smaller stones; if you want something bigger, opt for larger ones.

3) Does it come in any other color besides white? White is lovely, but other colors like yellow gold might work better depending on what kind of look you’re going for.

Conclusion

Side stone diamonds are a great way to accentuate your center stone and set off your ring. Think about what color you are looking for and where you want it placed, and make sure it compliments the other details of your ring before making a purchase.