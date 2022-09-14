Skyhio Delta 8 for Pain Management: Effects, Benefits and Uses

Skyhio is a company that produces premium delta-8 THC products. It operates on the West Coast and leverages its location at the heart of cannabis country in the U.S. to make quality hemp-derived products more affordable. It offers a wide variety of products, including gummies, tinctures and vape cartridges. The company is also expanding into accessories to give users dosing options. Users wanting to manage pain using delta-8 THC should try the products from Skyhio.

What is delta-8 THC?

Delta-8 THC is a minor cannabinoid found in the hemp plant. As it is found in such small quantities, it is manufactured synthetically from cannabinoids found in higher quantities. It has to be extracted, isolated, converted, and refined for use in products like vape cartridges or edibles. It shares chemical properties with delta-9 THC but has minor differences in the molecular chains that produce a different effect in the body.

What effects does it have?

Unlike delta-9 THC, delta-8 THC has a mildly intoxicating effect rather than an intense high. Users experience mild euphoria, but their heads stay clear, and they don’t feel paranoia or anxiety. There is plenty of anecdotal evidence that suggests delta-8 THC puts users in a relaxed, mellow state that helps them to manage pain.

How it works

Delta-8 THC needs more studies to find out exactly how it relieves pain. Some animal studies have had promising results. As Delta-8 THC binds to the CB1 receptors of the endocannabinoid system (ECS), it has the potential to be helpful in pain management. The ECS regulates various bodily functions, including pain regulation.

The receptors in the nervous system register pain and send signals to the brain.

Delta-8 THC appears to have a desensitizing effect on these pain receptors, which helps to increase pain tolerance. It also seems to have an anti-inflammatory effect which means it can reduce swelling, pain and other symptoms associated with inflammation.

According to the CDC, more than 20% of Americans suffer from chronic pain that affects their physical and mental health. Delta-8 THC appears to have the ability to relieve chronic as well as acute pain. It is safer to use than opioids for pain relief because it has fewer negative side effects and poses a lower risk for addiction.

Delta-8 THC products and delivery methods

Knowing about the various types of delta-8 products allows users to find a product that suits their pain relief needs best. There are many delivery methods that can each offer the desired results in their own way.

Inhaling: When users inhale delta-8 THC into the lungs, it offers quick relief from pain. The effects when vaping are often felt within minutes because the compound goes into the bloodstream without having to go through the digestive system. The effect is potent but relatively short-lived, lasting about an hour or so. This is a good delivery method for someone who wants fast and potent pain relief.

Tinctures: Tinctures come in bottles with stoppers and are used sublingually or under the tongue. They come in various milligram strengths, and users can easily control dosage. They can take about 30 minutes to an hour to take effect and the effects last for up to six or so hours.

Edibles and capsules: These are processed through the digestive system so they take longer to work but the effects also last for longer. The effects may take an hour or two to kick in, but they can last for about eight hours.

Topicals: Rubbing topical creams, gels or salves on an affected area can offer targeted pain relief.

Taking delta-8 THC on a daily basis means it accumulates in the body over time and becomes more effective.

Dosage advice

Beginners should always start with a small dose as they don’t know how they will react. Everyone reacts differently due to factors like their physiology, potency of the product, tolerance levels etc.

When wanting to use delta-8 THC for pain relief, it is important to consult with a healthcare practitioner who understands its use. It may interact with medications patients are currently using for pain relief. Practitioners who understand the type of pain a patient is experiencing, and the use of delta-8 THC can offer useful advice.