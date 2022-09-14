Popular Hungarian Spa Resorts

The thermal waters of Hungary have healing properties and are a great way to relieve many health problems. The city of Budapest, for example, has retained its unique bathing culture established by the Turks. Many of the country’s thermal spa resorts offer unique treatments for a variety of ailments.

Lotus Therme Hotel and Spa

Located in the town of Heviz, Lotus Therme Hotel and Spa is ideally located 20 minutes’ walk from Heviz thermal lake. The hotel has 232 rooms, each with free WiFi and DVD players. There’s also a 24-hour front desk and multilingual staff. Other amenities at the hotel include a health club and a sauna. The Lotus Therme also offers airport shuttle service for a fee.

Besides providing health-related treatments, Lotus Therme Hotel and Spa also has a fitness center and 4 tennis courts. It also has 5 indoor and outdoor pools. The spa offers a variety of treatments, such as massages, facials, mud treatments, and even a mud bath.

Sárvár Spa

Thermal spa holidays in Hungary are a great way to relax and rejuvenate. Whether you suffer from health problems or simply want to experience the benefits of natural springs, a thermal hotel is the perfect place to unwind. Thermal hotels are located away from the busy tourist trails and offer excellent service and facilities.

At the Sárvár Spa, guests can indulge in a variety of treatments. Some of these include a massage, hydrotherapy, or a sauna. The hotel also offers a variety of dining options, including Hungarian cuisine.

Sárvár Spa is the birthplace of Bad Sarvar, one of the most popular thermal springs in the world. This Hungarian spa town has a unique spa hotel with its own thermal spring that springs from a depth of 1,056 meters. The water from the thermal spring is used to fill 22 swimming pools, 9 saunas, and a hamman spa. In addition to the spa, visitors can also enjoy the Spirit Hotel’s first-class beauty treatments.

Rudas Thermal Bath

The Rudas Bath is one of Budapest’s most popular spa resorts. This bath has been in operation since the Middle Ages and is the country’s oldest. It was refurbished in the 17th century and became more popular during the 19th and 20th centuries. It is open to both men and women and stays open until 3 am. There are separate baths for men and women, and the rooftop pool offers a gorgeous view of the city.

The Rudas Bath uses natural thermal springs to provide therapeutic benefits to the body. This health spa in Budapest offers a variety of treatments. There are saunas and steam rooms as well as an indoor swimming pool that is 29 degrees Celsius. It also has a Turkish bath. There are also other spa facilities such as physiotherapy departments.

Hévíz Thermal Lake

The largest thermal lake in Europe is located in Heviz, near the northwestern side of Lake Balaton. It is warm enough to swim in, and its waters are surrounded by lush green forests. The water is turquoise in colour and is rich in sulphur and radon. It is also home to water lilies that bloom from May to October.

Hotel Europa Fit Heviz is 750 metres from the thermal lake and offers a range of spa and wellness services. Rooms at this hotel come with free WiFi, a balcony, satellite TV, and a private bathroom. You can also enjoy a delicious meal at the hotel’s restaurant, which serves traditional Hungarian and international cuisine. The hotel also provides babysitting services for children.

Eger Thermal Spa

Eger is one of the best thermal spa resorts in Hungary. It offers a traditional Turkish bath, therapeutic pools, and kids’ fun pools. Among the most popular spa hotels in Eger is Saliris Resort Spa. This five-star spa hotel is one of the most visited spas in Hungary.

You can also relax in one of the largest cave spas in Central Europe – the Demjen Cascade. This thermal spa draws its water from a source of 68-degree medicinal water. Guests can choose from a variety of thermal waters to suit their needs.

The thermal waters of Hungary are rich in minerals and are said to treat many health issues. Some of the most famous thermal spas are in Budapest. Budapest has numerous spas and Turkish baths, and some of them date as far back as the 16th century. Miskolctapolca and Mezokovesd are two other famous spa towns in the region.