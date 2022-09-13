Tips To Maintain A Meteorite Men’s Wedding Ring

Even though wedding rings made with traditional metals are still in vogue, they are no longer the usual standard. Metallic materials like meteorites are now leading the way. If you are looking for an unusual material to use and craft a customized wedding ring, you may want to look at a meteorite.

Meteorite rings are bands crafted from space junks. A meteorite is a rare and distinctive material ideal for jewelry with an extraordinary origin.

This article will explain some tips you can use to maintain a meteorite men’s wedding ring. But before then, you need to know the materials used in crafting these meteorite wedding rings.

What Materials Are Used To Make Meteorite Rings?

Meteorite rings are made from meteorite-galactic junk fragments that occasionally hit the planet. The distinctive patterns that nickel-iron particles naturally form when the hot meteorite starts to cool within millions of years are what make meteorite rings so unique.

A meteorite’s ring exterior exhibits a distinctive and unusual crystalline pattern after polishing, which is evident that the substance is cosmic in origin.

The primary categories of meteorites used in making men’s wedding rings are:

Metallic Meteorites

Metallic meteorites are less famous, comprising nearly about 10% of all meteorites found so far. These meteorites primarily consist of iron, although they occasionally have cobalt and nickel.

Stony Meteorites

Stony meteorites consist of large quantities of silica. These stony meteorites constitute the bulk of meteorites that hit the planet.

Stony-Metallic Meteorites

Stony-metallic meteorites are a composite of the other two types of meteorites. They produce an attractive stone that is exceedingly rare, costly, and sought-after because it has unusual space magnetite suspended within layers of an iron lattice.

These three types of meteorites are all used in making meteorite wedding rings for men, although they are costly.

Note: Not all meteorites that hit the planet can be used to make jewelry.

Maintenance And Cleaning Instructions For Meteorite Rings

Corrosion may be a problem for you based on the kind of meteorite wedding ring you have. Meteorites considered not to rust very quickly are still prone to corrosion.

Here are a few measures you can use to avoid excessive rusting of your meteorite wedding rings:

Keep your meteorite wedding ring clean by using a toothbrush dipped in a solution of water and baking soda to scrub it. Ensure that you let it dry vigorously.



After that, apply mineral oil to the meteorite ring to safeguard it.

Before doing the dishes or other household chores where your wedding ring will get exposed to water for a prolonged time, it is better to remove it.

Never swim in a pool while wearing a meteorite wedding ring. The ring might become affected by the salt and chlorine, which would hasten its rusting.

Avoid exposing your ring to any dangerous chemicals, such as cosmetics.

Here are steps to follow to clean your meteorite wedding ring if you notice any rust on it or if the pattern is becoming harder to see:

Clean the meteorite ring thoroughly by brushing it with toothpaste and rinse it rigorously to remove every rust and filth from the ring’s surface.

Ensure that the rust is completely gone after rinsing. If not, brush the ring again until you achieve the desired results.

Soak the meteorite ring in a small watertight container that contains cleaning alcohol. The alcohol will help to dry the ring thoroughly.

Remove the ring from the alcohol after about 10 minutes and dry it on a fabric or tissue paper. The alcohol will naturally dissolve and evaporate, so you don’t have to wash it off.

Lastly, use little oil to coat the meteorite ring. You can put the ring in a tiny container and cover it with oil to coat it thoroughly. Once you’ve coated the meteorite wedding ring, bring it out from the oil and use a clean towel to wipe off the oil.

Although maintaining a meteorite wedding ring may seem more like a chore, those who purchase it still believe that the maintenance is worth it.

Tip: Keep your ring in a warm, dry place when not in use to avoid rusting.

How To Re-Engrave Embellishments On A Meteorite Ring

Typical of fashion items, the meteorite ring’s original design will start to disappear over time. When this happens, and you want to revive the meteorite wedding ring, take it to a reputable jeweler familiar with meteorite rings and tell them to refinish and re-engrave it for you.

Conclusion

Avoiding salt water and aggressive chemicals is a crucial step in preventing rust on your meteorite wedding ring. When rusting occurs, scrub the ring with toothpaste and brush, rinse thoroughly and soak it in oil. The oil will help to further protect the meteorite ring against corrosion.