The Bleached Brow Trend Is Taking The Fashion World By Storm

The bleached brow trend brings a form of invisible glory to all your subtle looks. It is also the most transformative beauty move you can make to set your features on fire. For proof, look no further than the fall 2022 shows, where all the models had their arches invisible with the bleaching effect—including the famous celebs Bella and Gigi Hadid. Bleached brows add a futuristic effect to your face. Many celebrity makeup artists have paired these canceled-out brows with neutral complexions to give a fictionally flawless makeover to the face. These brows not only give a neutral effect but also give a gothic element to your beauty when paired with hollowed gazes. You will get more inspired by this trend after knowing that Kendall Jenner also wore this trend for her Met Gala look.

Dive into this “invisible brow” trend getting inspired by the graphic and winged eyeliners that stars are also teaming up with this trend. You can get bleached brows at home just by grabbing a box of coverup and having a go at it. This invisible brow trend has also earned over 125 million views on TikTok.

Here are some inspirations that will walk you through the beauty of bleached brows and how the peroxide transforms your entire look. Get into this trend by painting your brows between the yellow to arctic white spectrum.

Photo By @makeupbysamanthaharvey/Instagram

Bleached brows also bring a new look to your face by changing the focal point of your face. This effect also helps in understanding that how brows frame our face. Eyebrows are the expression of our face and modifying the brows’ color also changes the appearance of your facial expressions.