7 Essential Shoes Every Woman Should Own

Any outfit is never complete without a good pair of shoes to match them, which could make or break the whole look. If you’re planning to revamp your entire outfit collection, having a good set of shoes is an ideal way to ensure you have the appropriate attire for any occasion.

Choosing the right shoe can depend on the event or activity. Whether you’re going to a formal party, a trip to the beach, going on a hike, participating in sports, or a gala night, it is always good that you are prepared with the best footwear.

Different shoes are also made for different types and styles of dresses, and it is best to know which shoe would complement your look perfectly. This could save you a lot of time and the hassle of finding the most comfortable pair of shoes that matches the occasion and your clothes.

Finding The Right Shoes

To make sure that you are equipped with the appropriate footwear, here are some of the essential shoes that every woman should own:

1. Dunks

Nike dunks range is one of the best shoes to grace the basketball courts. It has good lateral support, cushioning, and superior helpful traction when in court. Since the rise of its popularity, it has made its way to mainstream fashion, especially for women who want to carry a sporty look but with the style and uniqueness of dunk.

These can go well with chic dresses, baggy pants, or skater shorts, depending on the color and type that you want to match them with.

2. Sneakers

If you are going after a relaxed and casual look, sneakers should be on the top of your list. The most common color of sneakers for ladies is white. However, sneakers are also available in varying colors.

These are known to be the most versatile ones because you can easily pair them with almost any possible outfit to make them look simple and clean. Sneakers are also good for your everyday clothes. Though all ages can wear sneakers, you would see a lot of students wearing this at their school.

Because of their comfort and style, sneakers are definitely a must-have on every woman’s shoe rack nowadays.

3. Flats

You can choose to wear flats on occasions that require you to wear business casual clothes, whether for work, school, or a party. Some types are pointy-toed flats, ballet flats, loafers, strapped flats, and oxfords. They are comfortable and lightweight, which goes well with almost every wardrobe.

4. Stiletto Heels

A woman could never go wrong by owning a pair of stilettos. Some ladies even have a great number of heels in their closet as a collection. You can choose between regular heels that you can pair with casual outfits such as jeans or dresses. You can also go with signature heels with bold designs to make your footwear elegantly stand out.

Be sure that you are comfortable with the heels you wear and that you can easily walk with them to avoid any pain or possible injuries.

5. Wedge Heels

If you want something more comfortable while maintaining elegance, you can choose to wear wedge heels to partner with your outfit. They are usually considered casual footwear, providing better balance for your feet.

6. Sandals

Another versatile footwear suitable for a wide range of occasions and outfits is women’s sandals. These are light, open footwear that is designed for comfort and flexibility.

Some types are slide sandals, low-heeled sandals, leather, platform, chunky, gladiator, and others. Some can also come in colorful straps, adding beauty to the sandals, and making them more formal, especially with a little elevation on the heel.

7. Boots

Women’s boots can be the perfect choice when going out in the fall or winter. These are usually made from rubber or leather, which can protect your whole foot while providing a classy, relaxed look.

Some essential types you can add to your collection are classic riding boots, Chelsea boots, chic cowboy boots, edgy moto boots, heeled boots, and knee-high boots. Depending on the occasion, these boots are the safest option if you want something less casual but not too formal.

Conclusion

Whatever your next outfit will be, a good pair of shoes will always complete your look. Some essential shoes are sneakers, flats, heels, sandals, or boots that you can add to your collection. So, next time an event comes up, grab your favorite footwear and dress up, and you’ll be ready for the day.



