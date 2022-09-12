We Are Obsessed With The New Cherry Cola Hair Color Trend

If you’ve gotten tired of your hair, it’s time to bring in some change. Whether it’s a haircut, hair color, or any hairstyle, it will not make you feel as fresh as it did once. We recommend that there is no better way to kick off boring hair than having a new hair color. So book your appointment at the salon ASAP! Bold hair colors might look gorgeous but experimenting with different combos of hair colors is definitely more fun. And this pairing of hues is the great thing about trying a hair color for a refreshing look. Here in this blog, we have the coolest inspirations on cherry cola hair color trends.

If you’re tired of your basic blonde or brunette hair color and are looking for a dopamine hair color, cherry cola hair color is the latest hair trend taking over Instagram. We have also got you covered with different inspirations you need to know about this cola-inspired shade.

Cherry cola hair color is totally inspired by the red shades of cherries and cola drink. This mixture of dark red hair colors is more statement-making than the bold burgundy shades. Made from brown, violet, and red tones, this hair color works for all hair types, lengths, and skin tones. We have got you this ultimate go-to hair color for the winter season.

Check out the inspirational hair colors below and get yourself a refreshing dye job.

Photo By @beautybysisny/Instagram

The cherry cola color is the perfect option for brunettes if they wish to make their hair look stand out! With the unique combo of dark-dark hair color, you will surely become the darling of the crowd. But you have hazel eyes with golden skin tone, this vibrant burgundy like cherry cola shade is all what you need.