Online shopping tips for women

We live in a time when the internet has become a part of our daily lifestyle. Thus, online shopping is becoming more and more popular. But you cannot avoid the risks that come with this popularity.

To protect yourself from virtual fraud and shopping hazards, read these 6 online shopping tips.

1. Check the fit notes

Multiple online shopping sites provide information on the physical structure of the model for better understanding. Based on that, you can imagine where the neckline, waistline, and hemline would be. In case your height is a little bit shorter than the model, the dress will be longer.

In the opposite scenario, the dress may appear small for you. Before browsing different sites, take your body measurement. It will come in handy.

Mainly focus on chest, hips, waist, height, and inseam. If possible, ask someone from your family to do the measurement for you, as this will be more accurate.

2. Shop from virtual women’s clothing stores

Nowadays, most shopping sites are unisex. So if you purchase dresses from women’s clothing stores, there is a high chance you will get a perfect-sized product. The reason behind this is that they are focusing on one gender only.

3. Don’t forget about the review section

Reading reviews is the most crucial part of online shopping because, unlike offline stores, you cannot feel the cloth or seek a trial. Therefore, it is important to go through the ratings and other customer experiences with the specific dress.

While browsing through the review section, you may find unhelpful one-liner reviews. Here are a few tips for finding relevant reviews to save time and energy.

Only consider reviews that have pictures or videos of the product.

If any comment mentions size relevance, read that.

Search for reviews that talk about the color relevancy of the product.

4. Read the return policies

If you are someone who avoids reading return policies while shopping from a new website, don’t do that. Your hard-earned money can get wasted due to this behavior. Also, let’s face it, not all products look the same, as shown in the website picture.

Maybe you didn’t like the product color, or it is not working properly or isn’t suitable for the environment. Whatever the reason is, the main thing is you should be able to return it for free within a specific period after the delivery.

Also, check their exchange policies, additional charges (if present), and refund period. Some products, like underwear garments, pet houses, etc., don’t have return options. So be aware of that.

The best is to contact the customer service of the particular site and ask them about these questions. Thus, you can understand their customer service quality and return policies.

5. Give a virtual trial

You will find many websites that provide the opportunity for a virtual trial—especially beauty sites and eyewear sites. Take advantage of it to find how the product will look on you. You can initiate the payment after being 100% sure.

6. List down all the products that you are going to buy

In the online world, we are presented with so many options that sometimes, we get overwhelmed and end up buying unnecessary things. This situation can be very problematic if you are on a tight budget.

Let’s see some ideas to control that habit.

● Make a budget.

● Create an excel sheet and write down everything that you want to buy.

● If it exceeds the budget limit, consider removing unimportant items. In case all of them are necessary, increase the budget.

● If you like products from a specific brand, mention it on the excel sheet.

● Start including them in your cart.

● Every online site gives discounts and offers in festive seasons, so wait for these times to save some bucks.

7. Check the delivery date

This is important if you need the product in the stipulated time frame. Generally, when you give the pin code, the website tells you how long it will take to deliver the product. In case the timing doesn’t match the deadline, don’t order it.

Over to you…

Further, you must ensure the website is an authentic and secure payment. If you feel something is fishy, don’t make the purchase. Instead, check their social handles carefully to be sure of their authenticity.