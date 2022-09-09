Top 7 Med Spa Trends 2022 That You Can’t Ignore

Skin problems are among the main concerns of many people around the world. It is not surprising that the global skincare industry was valued at over US$120 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027.

With this booming industry comes a growing trend of med spas. Med spas are places where people can go to relax and rejuvenate their skin.

There are many different med spa treatments that people can choose from, such as facials, massages, and body wraps.

However, there are some trends that are becoming more popular than others. Here are the top 7 med spa trends for 2022:

1. Microneedling

Microneedling is one of the treatments for acne, scarring, fine lines & wrinkles, etc. It is a process of using a device to create tiny punctures in the skin. This helps to stimulate the skin’s natural healing process, which then leads to the production of collagen and elastin.

Microneedling is a popular treatment because it is relatively affordable and has very little downtime.

RF Microneedling is also the new hot trend that uses radiofrequency energy to heat the skin and stimulate collagen production. This is a great option for people who want to see results but do not want to deal with the downtime of other treatments, such as laser resurfacing.

Charette Cosmetics in both Atlanta and Dallas are experts in such treatments.

2. Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Therapy

PRP therapy is another popular treatment for many different skin problems, such as acne, wrinkles, and stretch marks. PRP therapy involves taking a small sample of your blood and then separating the platelets from the other blood cells.

The platelets are then injected into the skin, where they help to stimulate the growth of new cells and the production of collagen.

3. HydraFacial

The HydraFacial is a type of facial that uses a combination of cleansing, exfoliation, and hydration. This treatment is effective for many different skin concerns, such as dullness, fine lines & wrinkles, dryness, and uneven texture.

HydraFacial is a popular treatment because it is gentle and can be customized to meet the specific needs of your skin.

4. Laser Skin Resurfacing

Laser skin resurfacing is a type of treatment that uses a laser to improve the appearance of the skin. This treatment can be used to treat wrinkles, fine lines, age spots, and other skin concerns.

One thing to take note of is that there are different types of laser skin resurfacing, so make sure to consult with a professional to find the right one for your skin type.

5. LED Light Therapy

LED light therapy is a type of treatment that uses different colors of light to treat different skin concerns. For example, blue light is often used to treat acne, while red light is often used to improve the appearance of fine lines & wrinkles.

LED light therapy is a popular treatment because it is non-invasive and has very little downtime.

6. Chemical Peels

A chemical peel is a type of treatment that uses a chemical solution to improve the appearance of the skin. Chemical peels can be used to treat wrinkles, fine lines, age spots, and other skin concerns.

However, if you have sensitive skin, you may want to avoid this treatment.

7. Injectables

Injectables, such as Botox and fillers, are becoming increasingly popular. Botox is often used to treat wrinkles, while fillers can be used to improve the appearance of fine lines & wrinkles, as well as to add volume to the skin.

You can expect to see results from injectables within a few days to a week.

These are just some of the many med spa trends that you can expect to see in 2022. If you’re looking for a place to relax and rejuvenate your skin, be sure to check out one of these trendy treatments!