Can CBD Be the Secret Weapon for Women’s Wellness?

The world of CBD is still new and mysterious for many, but it’s getting wider recognition every day as more people understand the power of this natural remedy. The truth is that CBD oil can be beneficial for both men and women, depending on what symptoms you’re experiencing.

Women swear by it as a natural remedy for all of these things. The reason why women are often resistant to the idea of CBD oil usage is the stigma surrounding it but companies such as Mission C are trying to change the way view this naturally occurring substance. Many people have been led to believe that this natural supplement is only good for men, which is simply not true

Let’s take a closer look at 5 benefits CBD can have for women.

1. Hormone Balance

Women may be particularly prone to hormonal imbalances affecting the endocrine (hormones) system, and CBD for women can help restore balance.

The endocannabinoid system (ECS), which includes the cannabinoid receptors as well as the enzymes that produce and break down key cannabinoids within the body, plays a crucial role in maintaining hormone balance. Both men and women have an ECS but only women have estrogen receptors. If a woman is experiencing imbalance in her levels of hormones, a CBD supplement can help restore balance by assisting with balancing the endocannabinoid system.

2. Anxiety and Depression

Women are more than twice as likely as men to suffer from depression – it’s the leading cause of disability worldwide and is on the rise in young ones too.

Routine anxiety, stress, and depression are all common among women. In fact, the first known antidepressant, opium (opioid), was originally used to treat women’s symptoms. Prescription medication has been available for anxiety and depression since the 1950s but there is a lack of research in the benefits of cannabis or CBD as a remedy.

One study found that CBD’s effects on anxiety and depression in women were even better than some conventional prescription medications. Researchers noted that CBD “most significantly reduced stress” while being “well tolerated.”

3. Pain Relief

Women are more prone to chronic pain than men. Often, we feel alone in dealing with our pain. As a result, many of us suffer in silence, often because the symptoms are invisible and go unnoticed by those around us.

If you suffer from chronic pain, CBD is a safe and effective way to manage your symptoms. CBD reduces the body’s production of inflammatory compounds like interleukin-1 (IL-1) and tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF). These two very overactive inflammatory proteins are a primary cause of chronic pain.

4. Infertility/Pregnancy

One in six couples struggles to get pregnant and if you’re one of them, CBD can help. CBD can help with difficulty getting pregnant and may also assist a couple with fertility issues by boosting their chances of conception. In fact, an Israeli study revealed that the anti-inflammatory properties in CBD could be beneficial when it comes to fertility issues – remember that inflammation is often tied to infertility issues in women.

When women are infertile, it’s often due to inflammation that causes problems in the uterus and ovaries.

Cannabis has long been touted as an effective remedy for fertility issues, so it makes sense that it may improve fertility as well. CBD helps by reducing inflammation in both men and women – this is key for a safe and healthy pregnancy.

5. Menses

A regular regimen of CBD can help regulate your menses. Research has shown that when women are deficient in the endocannabinoid system, they experience abnormal bleeding. The cannabinoid receptor CB1 was found to be a part of the endocannabinoid system involved in regulating menstruation.

There is a two-way relationship between cannabis and menstruation as one study discovered that cannabis helps with menopause symptoms while another found that cannabis can inhibit ovulation.

Conclusion

CBD for women offers a wide variety of wellness benefits that can be applied to many different conditions. It’s important to choose a CBD oil product that is sourced from organic hemp so you can be sure that the product is free from any harmful chemicals. While there is great promise in the research and development of this natural remedy, the CBD industry is still in its infancy.

We hope this information was helpful. Thank you for reading.