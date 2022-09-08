7 Exercises You Should Do During Pregnancy

Pregnant women have unconditional love for their unborn children. They do everything to keep their baby healthy and safe in their womb. It is a miracle time for them; being happy and resting is necessary for this period. However, there is another thing necessary to ensure a healthy pregnancy, and that’s exercise. When you perform an exercise, you are taking care of your body mentally and physically. And ensuring your health is top-notch during these nine months is essential. Pregnancy has many benefits. But there are also uncomfortable symptoms, like bloating, constipation, swollen ankles, and fatigue. The simplest way to get rid of or reduce their severity is to be active. Yes, working out can help moms-to-be to beat physical and mental symptoms.

If you are wondering what exercises are safe to perform during pregnancy, read below.

Swimming

Swimming is one of the best and safest pregnancy cardio exercise forms. In water, you weigh less than what you weigh on land. Thus, you feel lighter and agile, with a decrease in nausea. When you go swimming in your sexy maternity swimwear, you will experience so many benefits. For instance, expectant women with joint & sciatica pain or with swollen ankles may find some relief. Also, it’s great for your mental health.

Tips:

Never dive or jump in the pool. Your growing baby and belly cannot handle that.

Slide into the pool for safety.

Always take help getting out of the pool and walking on a slippery desk. It will ensure you don’t fall.

Yoga and meditation

Yoga is preferably the best form of workout for all pregnant women. You can join a prenatal yoga class. Here, the instructor will make you perform yoga poses best suited for pregnant women. Don’t perform it during pregnancy at home by yourself. Otherwise, you may perform poses like headstands not suitable for pregnancy. Also, meditate regularly to calm your body and stay relaxed.

Tips:

Never overdo any exercise, even yoga.

Avoid yoga which overheats your body.

Always perform under the guidance of an instructor.

Walking

The best exercise for pregnant women is walking. It not only gets your body moving but spending time in nature has multiple benefits for your health. Make a routine of walking at least 30 minutes a day. Moreover, after meals, you should undoubtedly walk for 20 minutes as it helps with bloating and gas. When you go for a walk, it also releases endorphins in your body and helps with anxiety or stress.

Ensure you go for a walk in a garden instead of walking around the block. Walking in nature will have more benefits for you.

Tips:

Carry water with you to keep yourself hydrated.

A brisk walk is ideal for you. However, don’t let it strain your joints or muscles.

Pilates

Pilates, approved for pregnancy, can help you strengthen your core along with lengthening the muscles. These are low or no-impact workouts that help in easing backaches. Pilates also improves flexibility and posture.

Tips:

Ensure the class is specific for pregnant women.

Start slow, especially if you are new to Pilates.

Hiking

Outside sports like hiking are also perfect for pregnant women. It can do wonders to your physical and mental health to hike in nature.

Tips:

Hike nearby civilizations to ensure the availability of hospitals and more.

Never go to routes with slippery roads, high altitudes, or which you don’t know about.

Treadmills for running/walking

If you are an experienced treadmill runner or walker, continue the same. However, permission from your practitioner is necessary. Moreover, listen to your body and don’t overdo the treadmill.

Tips:

Make sure you don’t increase the speed too much.

Keep a water bottle handy, as staying hydrated is necessary.

Tai-chi

Many women perform this ancient meditation workout with slow movements. It provides flexibility and strength to your body without injury. If you love doing Tai-chi, you can probably continue doing it during pregnancy too.

Tips:

Always opt for pregnancy-specific classes.

For most expectant mothers, these exercises are safe. However, medical history and complications vary from woman to woman. So, ask your practitioner if it’s safe for you to perform particular exercises or not. Lastly, perform them under guidance to ensure you don’t hurt yourself or the baby.