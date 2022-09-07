Rock Tangerine Nails and Enjoy an Amazing Fall Manicure in Style

Hello, September! Whether you welcome this new month with fall nails (more with pumpkins, leaves, and sequins) or go all-out with the Halloween preps, you can get spooky vibes with a manicure painted in the traditional tangerine shades. Orange nails and tangerine nails are almost synonymous but let us clear your doubts. All tangerine nails are orange but not all orange nails are tangerine. Although tangerine is a shade of orange, it has some awesome variants that you should try this fall.

Pairing these shades with more vibrant nail paints is also a great way to welcome the first month of the autumn season. We can bet you will be able to recreate many of these looks yourself effortlessly. If not, then take them to your favorite manicurist. Either way, snap a shot to help while recreating the nail art. Adorning your nails with fun orange shades and pretty shapes warrants so many comments from onlookers.

Why not make your subtle nails super fun this September? We have got all the best nail inspiration on tangerine manicures below. Ahead, scroll through for the nail designs that will excite you and will also serve your spooky season well.

Photo By @indigonails/Instagram

Save this inspiration for the Halloween nail art. Because black and orange are the theme colors of Halloween.