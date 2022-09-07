How to Ship Internationally without Hurting Your Pocket

During the coronavirus outbreak, people found themselves having to move their belongings internationally. Many were faced with long customs waits, difficult paperwork, and the hassle of relocating their possessions. One company that has made travel easier for people have been AiroLugage.

There were 131 billion parcels shipped worldwide in 2020. The number of shipments increased by three times from 2011 to 2020. Logistics became more complicated in some countries and applied more pressure on the companies responsible for shipping goods.

“The majority of people are used to sending a letter or package around the world but when we are shipping something larger or unusual in shape the options become limited, that’s where we come in,” says John Catterson, Founder of AiroLuggage.

Due to the high demand for courier services, there has been an enormous rise in the number of companies offering these services. “Unfortunately a lot of shipping providers charge a premium for larger or unusual sized shipments. As they take up more space in transit. We make sure we find the most cost-effective solution for our customers. However, they don’t impact on quality we audit all our partners to reassure their package arrives safely and swiftly.” says Catterson.

AiroLuggage was able to form partnerships with the largest parcel couriers to provide discounts for its customers and create a live luggage tracking platform which increased its visibility and personalised customer services. These factors contributed to their success over the past few years.

John Catterson explains “The business success has just been exceptional customer service. We take all the hassle out of the shipping process and we do it at a price other shipping providers cannot compete with,”.

What constitutes “unusual” shipped items? Catterson continues “Some of our biggest discounts would be for items like bikes, golf clubs and furniture. Items that others might have considered selling before moving now can be shipped anywhere safely and securely”.

Depending on where they’re located, international shipping carriers and parcel consolidation companies offer services that suit their clients’ needs best. AiroLuggage covers this part of the process and uses shipping software that allows shippers to search the process and completion of their service.

According to the ITC survey, 93 percent of international shoppers won’t buy something without knowing the total price, including shipping and customs fees. A key component in the buying process of the modern-day consumer.

It’s no surprise that AiroLuggage has found success in taking this cost-effective approach to shipping possessions. The origins of the company came from being founded by frequent travellers who understood the inconvenience of dragging luggage around the airport. Environmental and economic savings being the foundations of the business, it was the next logical step for the team.

The process itself as you can imagine is very straightforward. It’s all based on the concept of making sure you are hands-free for the whole experience. You go to the AiroLuggage.com website. You put in your details get a quote and/or schedule your delivery service. Whilst waiting you print and attach your labels to your luggage. AiroLuggage will provide security wallets for the labels. The next stage is the collection of the luggage at your door, whether that’s at the home, office or another location convenient to you. This is the part whilst you can relax and track your luggage whilst travelling freely, if you are flying this includes avoiding check-in queues. Lastly, of course on arrival, you will have your courier delivering your luggage swiftly and efficiently.

This was all part of the master plan John Catterson says “As frequent flyers we actively sought simplicity in every aspect of the process. That’s why we try to take every tedious task in travelling in-house. We want our customers to enjoy their travelling experience and this service definitely relieves a lot of the stresses”.

What is impressive about the set-up is the undeniable positive environmental impact the service provides. Optimising unused transport space and giving back the savings of the process to the consumer is what makes this business so appealing. A simple search online shows all the savings airlines have made throughout the years from the white paint colours of the planes to the paper used on inflight magazines. Reducing commercial inflight luggage is a significant environmental impact across the industry. John concludes “Climate change has been under the spotlight throughout the last couple of years. The aviation industry though necessary has a noticeable impact on the planet. For our work to help the planet is what really keeps us motivated to push on and encourage travellers to be organised and know these steps can help the planet”.

