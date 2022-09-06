Steal The Spotlight This Fall In Your Sexy Shag Haircut

Get some rock ‘n’ roll vibes this fall by transforming your hair. A sexy shag haircut is an effortless transformation that you can make for the upcoming cold weather. The winter season generally requires a low maintenance hairstyle to transition your look into winter, and a shag just may be the best option. The shag hairstyle looks unique due to some cool features including chopped layers, chopped ends, lots of texture, and a layered crown. Messy bangs also make this hairstyle look even cooler.

The modern shag is all about choppy layers and lots of texture. This modern haircut doesn’t match the ‘80s haircut styles. But the great thing about the modern cut is that it makes you look even more gorgeous. The modern version of shags works on every hair length and texture. Although the style gives you butterflies but beware of too many layers. Because it may appear too choppy and dated with extra layers.

The stunning feature when it comes to this style, explained by many professional hairstylists, is the fringe. A beautiful shag haircut has got to have the right amount of fringe. If it’s not there, then it’s not a perfect shag. We have also spoken to professionals for their tips and have rounded up some cool shag inspirations below that will surely blow your mind.

Photo By @hollygirldoeshair/Instagram

This haircut inspiration proves that pixie haircuts can be shags, too. Keeping the side strands short and the front bangs long and opt for a gel when styling makes your haircut super amazing.