8 Tips for Choosing Maternity Clothes

Choosing what to wear during pregnancy can be a challenging task. As your body changes to accommodate your growing baby, you must dress yourself in proper clothing to ensure that you stay comfortable throughout your pregnancy journey.

Whether you want to learn how to hide a pregnancy using the right maternity clothes, or highlight your flourishing belly in the final trimester, these eight tips can help you select the right maternity pieces to invest in.

Avoid shopping during the first trimester

One of the most common mistakes of expecting mothers is buying maternity clothes during the first few months of pregnancy.

Since you’ll only be gaining a few pounds in the first trimester, it is not recommended to splurge on maternity wear as you can still comfortably fit into your pre-pregnancy clothes.

If you’re trying to temporarily hide your blessing, wearing your non-maternity outfits can help ensure that it remains concealed. However, if you want to share your wonderful news with others and your regular clothes no longer fit, then it’s time to go clothes shopping.

Look for flexible clothes

Since you’ll be carrying your baby for nine months, it would be best to invest in maternity pieces that will grow with you. Remember that your figure will continue to change, so you must select items that can adjust to your belly needs.

Make sure you have maternity clothes that are season and weather-proof, as you most likely be pregnant in-between seasons.

Some of the maternity pieces you should invest in include versatile dresses, wrap or maxi dresses, maternity leggings, maternity jeans, stylish maternity tops, button-down shirts, comfy cardigans, and oversized blazers.

Select breastfeeding-friendly maternity clothes, so you don’t need to redo your wardrobe once your little one arrives.

Wear the right undergarments

Wearing your current brassieres and underwear can restrict your flourishing belly and cause discomfort. Invest in comfortable undergarments and supportive bras that you can still use while nursing.

However, avoid buying several pieces before delivery, as your breast size might change during postpartum. Wear non-wired bras with minimal seams, preferably made from cotton or soft materials to prevent skin irritation.

Wearing the right undergarments can minimize discomfort as your body undergoes physical changes.

Focus on your accessories

You can still be stylish and feel glamorous while pregnant by wearing flattering accessory pieces. Make sure your chosen pieces will complement your clothing and not make you look overdressed.

Some accessories you can use include a flashy headband or hairpin, scarfs, fancy jewelry, comfortable footwear, and an elegant handbag.

Investing in high-quality yet affordable accessories can help save you money and make you more fashionable during pregnancy.

Avoid certain fabrics

When you’re pregnant, your skin is highly sensitive due to the surge of hormones, making you vulnerable to skin conditions such as itchy rashes, acne, tags, stretch marks, melasma, psoriasis, and hyperpigmentation.

It is essential that you wear clothing made of breathable and hypoallergenic materials. Avoid maternity pieces made from synthetic materials such as acrylic and nylon as they can lack breathability, and opt for cotton, bamboo, and modal instead.

Prioritize comfort

When buying maternity clothes, you must always prioritize comfort over style. Remember that your body will experience significant changes that can lead to soreness and aches, so never compromise your comfort just to look classy.

Avoid tight-fitting bottoms that can hinder healthy blood circulation, and choose stretchy maternity pieces that can easily move with you. Be mindful of your footwear and select items that offer the necessary support and are suitable for daily use.

If possible, avoid heels as they can be unsafe to wear since your center of gravity shifts during pregnancy, making you more prone to slipping and falling.

Don’t be brand conscious

Unlike in previous years, expectant mothers now have a wide selection of maternity clothing stores to choose from. Since maternity clothes can be expensive, you must shop beyond the brand and focus on finding high-quality yet affordable pieces.

Check your local maternity boutiques and read online clothing recommendations of other expecting mothers on third-party platforms.

Be resourceful

While wearing brand-new maternity outfits may boost your confidence, there’s no written rule that you must overhaul your entire wardrobe. If your budget is limited, get creative and find other clothing options.

Ask loved ones who recently gave birth if they can lend you some of their unused maternity clothes. You can also take advantage of sales or buy second-hand outfits to save money.

Selecting the right maternity clothes need not be expensive and complicated. Follow these tips and remember to enjoy your pregnancy.