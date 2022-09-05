What to Look for while Selecting a Face Whitening Cream?

The Indian consumer space is flooded with different types of face whitening creams and this often makes choosing the right one quite daunting. You would find several competing products that offer a similar or matching set of ingredients, and the advertisers may help you believe that all such products are the best of their kind.

However, one could apply a lot of common sense before making a buying decision, especially for something as sensitive as one’s skin. This blogpost will help clear a lot of misconceptions about selecting such a cream and would also offer some qualified guidance on the do’s and don’ts of buying such a cream online. Stay with us as we take you along!



How to select the best face whitening cream?

It is not easy to shortlist the best-suited skincare product unless you are clear with some key aspects of your skin care regimen (like skin type, texture, and issues). It also makes sense to follow some simple pointers that help cut the trail short and enable you to make some well-qualified decisions, as follows:

First, consider your skin type. If you have sensitive skin, you should opt for a cream designed for that type of skin.

Second, think about your desired results. If you want a positive change, select a cream with a higher concentration of active ingredients.

Check ingredients carefully. Many face creams use harsh chemicals that can irritate, so it’s important to choose one that is gentle and safe for your skin.

Check for certifications: Most people would overlook it but not you. You should opt for skincare products that do contain valid certifications from Made Safe, FDA, or PETA.



With these factors in mind, you should be able to find the perfect face whitening cream for your needs. It is also important to back up its result with other matching skincare products like face washes, toners, moisturizing gels, etc.

Things to avoid while using the face cream for your skin

While the face whitening cream effectively improves the complexion, there are a few things to avoid.

Apply the cream evenly and avoid getting it into the eyes.

Do not use face whitening cream on open wounds or cuts.

People with sensitive skin may want a patch test first to ensure they do not have an adverse reaction.

Follow the directions on the face whitening cream carefully and not use more than directed.



These simple tips help you get the most out of your face whitening cream. As mentioned above, this cream would work more effectively if you pair it with other matching skin care products like toners and gels. Taking a balanced diet and drinking about four liters of water every day would also help to some extent.

Four key points to remember while buying a face cream for dry skin

Here are a few key points to remember while buying a face cream for dry skin.

It is advisable to look for a face cream specifically designed for dry skin. It will ensure that the face cream has the right ingredients to help hydrate and nourish your skin.

It is important to choose a non-comedogenic face cream. The face cream will not clog your pores, which can cause further dryness and irritation.

If you stay out in the sun too often, you should choose a face cream with SPF protection. It will help protect your skin from the harmful UV rays and reduce hyperpigmentation.

You should also check that the face cream you choose does not contain any loud fragrances. The latter is often added to conceal the presence of harmful chemicals, and they can hurt the skin badly.

Keep these points in mind while shopping for a face cream, and you will surely find one that works well for you.

How to apply a face cream like a pro?

Applying a skin cream could help you care for your skin in more ways than one. Just like brushing your teeth prevents cavities, using a skin cream helps keep your skin healthy and prevents issues like acne, dryness, and wrinkles. But how do you use skin cream effectively?

Wash your face with a gentle cleanser to remove dirt and oil.

Apply a pea-sized amount of cream to your face. Be sure to avoid the area around your eyes, as this is delicate skin that can be easily irritated.

Gently massage the cream into your skin using circular motions.

Follow it up with a light moisturizer to help lock in hydration.

Do not forget to apply sunscreen, especially if you are spending time outdoors.

Recommendations for the best skin care products available in the market

It is advisable to go for safe and gentle skincare products made of only natural and toxin-free ingredients. This would help you avail the best of the ingredients that are used, and the absence of harmful chemicals would only help boost their effectiveness. This would also be of help for people with sensitive skin and would also keep them away from developing rashes.

Thus, we have shortlisted the top-selling products just for you. In addition, we advise you to always check the reviews before making the final decision to purchase any product.

1. Mamaearth’s Vitamin C Day Cream with Vitamin C and SPF 20 for Skin Illumination

If you are looking for a face whitening cream containing Vitamin C, you’ll want to check out Mamaearth’s Vitamin C Day Cream. It helps illuminate your facial skin and provides SPF 20 protection against the sun’s harmful rays. Vitamin C in the cream helps brighten your skin and even out your skin tone, while the SPF 20 provides a protective barrier against the sun’s UV rays.

Highlights

Hydrate and nourish the skin

Best for skin illumination

Provide SPF 20 protection

Gives a natural glow

The cream will also help to hydrate and nourish your skin. So, if you are looking for a whitening cream to help give you brighter, more even-toned skin, then Vitamin C Day Cream is worth checking out.

2. Mamaearth’s Bye Bye Blemishes Face Cream for Reducing Pigmentation and Blemishes With Mulberry Extract and Vitamin C

Mulberry extract is an age-old remedy for lightening blemishes and pigmentation. When used topically, it can help fade dark spots and skin tone. Vitamin C is another powerful pigment-fighting ingredient.

It helps inhibit the production of melanin, the compound that gives skin its color. Mamaearth’s Bye Bye Blemishes Face Cream combines these two powerhouse ingredients to help reduce the appearance of pigmentation and blemishes. Apply it twice daily for best results.

Highlights

Reduce pigmentation

Improves skin tone

Reduce dark spots

Conclusion

Facial skin is quite delicate and it does often take a lot of deliberation to care for it in a better way. While making some positive lifestyle changes and doing meditation always helps, nothing clicks like a topical application of the best-quality skincare products. They seep directly into the skin cells and start working their magic.

We thus recommend opting for Mamaearth’s skincare products because they come enriched with the Goodness of Nature and contain only safe and gentle ingredients. The absence of harmful chemicals makes these products even more effective in treating multiple skincare issues in a hassle-free manner.