Try Out The Popsicle Lips Trend To Make A Statement

Glazed eyes. Dewy skin. Popsicle lips. Note a pattern here? Beauty trends can also be mouth-watering. And like your favorite fruit, Popsicle lips will make a huge comeback as soon as the weather starts cooling off. If you are wondering, Popsicle lips are inspired by the vibrant effect that the tint of a Popsicle leaves on your lips. Popsicle lips are a form of ombré lips that have a color concentration in the center of the lips. Most people use concealers to keep the outline of the lips lighter.

Like so many beauty trends before, this lip tint trend also originated in Asia. It’s more like the reverse ombre trend but more dimensional. This lip trend recalls the ombré lip trends from 2017. In Asia, this popular lip trend is known as hot pot lips. Mostly the people of Korea, China, and Indonesia have mastered this beauty trend.

You can’t ignore this beauty trend because Popsicle lips are currently stealing the spotlight on TikTok. We love this trend because it is a great way to get out your favorite bright colors and repurpose them. This lip trend should remove all your shyness about wearing bright colors.

One more thing that you’d also love about this makeup trend is that there are no sharp edges on the lips and it’s a good option for people who are not used to wearing bright colors. We have rounded up some great inspirations for the Popsicle lip trend. Scroll down and get inspired.

Photo By @jasonvbeauty/Instagram

A popsicle has a wide range of shades that can easily match your makeup looks. In this inspiration, a wild makeup look has also got a perfect popsicle shade over the lips. This lip shade stuns everyone and also enhances the statement-making makeup look.