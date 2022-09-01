Top 20 Hairstyles of 2022

So many great hairstyles came out of 2022, but we have chosen the Top 20 to share with you! So get ready and be prepared to be inspired!

Fulani braids

Fulani braids originate in West Africa where the Fula people would design unique patterns on the scalp. These braids have experienced a huge amount of popularity in 2022. The designs for Fulani braids can look like simple cornrows or more elaborate styles with individuals in the back.

Knotless Box Braids

Knotless braids have been a hit in 2022. They look more natural and effortless than regular box braids. They are also easier to style because of the roots being looser. These braids can range from small to large and various lengths as well.

Short bob

The bobs keep getting shorter. This short bob style that cuts off at the lips has been a favorite of 2022. Whether you do a side or middle part with this style, it’s going to look really cute!

Photo By @1mon16/Instagram

Flexi-rod curls

Flexi-rod curls are a great way to style your natural hair. Flexi-rods give instant fluff and volume. To get maximum hold and definition, using flexi-rods usually requires that they be left in the hair overnight. Flexi-rod curls are a great way to keep your natural hair moisturized and soft. They also serve as good night protection.

Sleek High ponytail

This high ponytail style just keeps getting piled higher and higher in 2022. The sleekness of the hair on the scalp and the drama in the back makes this style elegant yet spicy.

Jumbo braid ponytail

The longer the better in 2022. The jumbo braid hairstyle is achieved with braiding hair and definitely makes a statement.

Coi Leray braids

These braids are super cute – think jumbo box braids with curly ends. Coi Leray is a rapper from New Jersey and she made the style popular. Not only are the braids stylish, but you also won’t be sitting in the chair for hours trying to get them done!

Heart-shaped Cornrows

In 2022, this heart shape on the side of the head using cornrows became a huge trend on social media. It’s a cute and sassy way to switch up your Fulani braids or cornrows.

Bubble Braid

This braid is a lot like the jumbo braid ponytail, except it uses rubber bands to create this bubble-like effect. This style definitely has drama if you want something extra for your look.

Top Knot Bun

The top-knot bun is like a regular high bun, except it sits taller on the head. It is created by wrapping the hair under itself instead of around like a regular bun. It is a cute way to switch up a simple style.

Natural fro

A natural fro is a timeless look and continues to be so in 2022. Lately, more people are shaping their fros in more of a heart shape to frame their faces. Natural fros are a beautiful and effortless look, and can be spiced up a bit by adding color.

Finger waves

Nothing says elegance like finger waves! Finger waves are the go-to fancy style for short hair beauties. Finger waves are created by using foam or gel and combing the hair into the wavy style. Finger waves are a great way to frame the face and add some glam.

Flat twists

Flat twists are a great natural hair option. They lock in moisture really well, protect the hair at night, and keep the hair detangled. Flat twists are really cute and have become a popular way to style hair without heat and chemicals.

Distressed Faux Locs

Faux locks have continued to be popular in 2022, and now they are getting more and more natural-looking. Distressed faux locs are not neat and tight like regular faux locs, they are styled to create a messy look similar to how dreadlocks would look if worn for a long time. This is a cool and stylish look for any occasion.

Half up half down

The half-up half-down look is a great way too.

Beaded individuals

For many people beaded braids are a nostalgic, childhood hairstyle. However, beds are a great addition to decorate your style!

Pixie cut

Pixie cuts remain a super cute way to style really short hair. Having the hair fall over the front of the forehead creates an alluring, bold style.

Photo By @makeuptiffanyj/Instagram

Silk press

A silk press is a method of straightening the hair with a flat iron and blow dryer. By using a fine-toothed comb as you straighten, you get the straightest results.

Bantu knots

Bantu knots have been around for a while but in 2022 adding them to different styles has become popular. They are easy to do and really cute!

Space buns

If you’re looking for a way to add some flare to your curly hair, try space buns! Space buns are effortlessly cute and easy to style.