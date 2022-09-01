The Latest Fashion Trends in the World of Embroidery

Embroidery is a classic craft of elevating fabrics with decorative stitching using thread or yarn. It also incorporates elements like pearls, beads, sequins, and more. Embroidered garments, with their delicate designs and uniqueness, have always garnered a gasp of wonder around the world.

The Growing Digitized Embroidery Trend

Digitized embroidery is becoming more mainstream, especially in the world of branding and promotion. The automated process of using embroidery machines to embroider digitized artwork makes the otherwise lengthy process a breeze.

Photorealism digitized embroidery will be seen among the latest fashion trends. The ability to create realistic images via automated processes will allow the fashion industry to create art that is accessible to all. This automation also allows you to create minimal designs, create beautiful blends of colors, and more!

Artistic Twist with Embroidered Jewelry

Another growing trend in embroidery fashion is embroidered jewelry. These items of adornments are chic and elevate your outfit with their warm feel and coziness. They are readily available and work well in both formal and informal set-ups.

Boho Chic Once Again!

2022 is set to see the return of boho chic fashion. The textural elements of this style with intricate embroidery are refreshing. The return of this style means you get to pull out your favorite maxi dress, lace dresses, and embroidered shirts out again.

Upcycling Old Clothes

Embroidery is also bringing about another revolution in the fashion industry which is known for creating a lot of material wastage. Instead of throwing out old outfits, embroidering them with statement designs or even something to cover up a stain is now trendy again. It’s a great way to embrace sustainable fashion.

Intersection of Fashion, Culture, and Politics

Big brands to small activist groups are turning to embroidery to make stories heard and people be seen. Embroidered clothing is now moving in a direction of making bold statements that are not just about fashion.



Celebrities and influencers are a growing group of people that can make their fashion also present their view on different matters. Clothing has always been one form of speaking out, and embroidered clothing is just the latest trend we are excited to see.

Benefits of Embroidery as a Hobby

Of the many hobbies you can pick up, embroidery might seem like a tedious one to choose. The fine detailing and the occasional stabbing of the needle might deter you from choosing this art form. However, there are many benefits to learning to embroider.

Here are a few reasons to why you should learn embroidery.

Explore Your Creative Side

Like any art, embroidery allows you to express yourself in a creative way. You can choose to follow the norms of traditional stitching or go wild with your ideas. There is no limit to what you can create with a thread, a needle, and a good embroidery hoop.

Embroidering is Therapeutic and Meditative

Did you know that embroidery was recommended to soldiers of the World Wars as part of their rehabilitation? Embroidering has a therapeutic effect that may help uplift your mood and reduce stress. Given the stressful lives we all live, this simple craft might just help us find inner peace.

Sharpens Fine Motor Skills

The spatial and gestural practices involved in embroidering help your brain be healthy. You might not be pursuing activities which nurtured your brain as a child. The patience and the process involved in this craft help with the development, maintenance, and repair of your brain.

Benefit of Art Therapy

In our fast-moving life, we rarely make the time to slow down and be with our emotions. Embroidering is one form of art therapy that will upgrade your skill set while also allowing to express your caged emotions safely and artistically.

As you can see, embroidery is currently trending across the globe, and the idea of embroidery as a hobby is becoming more and more popular due to its many benefits. If you’re looking to pick up embroidery (or are already a pro), check out this free embroidery library filled with many ideas to help you get started on your next project. In fact, these beautiful and fun designs can help provide you with inspiration with a variety of designs for most types and tastes. Embroidering your pieces is a great way to make them unique and customized to your specific tastes. The designs in this library are digitized by embroidery designers and come with multiple embroidery files formats that can be used with many different embroidery machines, making it easy for you. And the available patterns will look great on pillows, towels, clothing, tablecloths, and a variety of other home design ideas. Add style and personalization to your clothing and home today!