Celebrate Halloween Early With These Spooky Yet Stunning Makeup Looks

Imagine that Halloween is here, and once again, you have not planned out a costume. At the same time, all your friends and family members have pulled out the costumes they planned and got them ready weeks ago. You are yet to put together an epic costume for the night of All Hallows’ Eve. Don’t worry. This situation will not happen to you this year because we are here to help. There are tons of spooky yet stunning makeup looks for Halloween that you can create at the last minute. These looks don’t really involve an unsuccessful run but let you have a ghosty makeup look that can be done the day of.

We know you are worried about recreating the makeup looks and thinking, “I am not a makeup artist.” But the Halloween makeup looks don’t have to be hard. In fact, we have gathered some Halloween makeup ideas here that are relatively simple enough for newbie makeup artists like you to pull off. And if all else fails, Halloween is a time to play and experiment anyway!

Even if you are a makeup novice, there are many looks you can recreate without any deep tutorial. And many much more involved looks, as well. Scroll down and enjoy these spooky yet stunning makeup inspirations.

Photo By @venusenvydrag/Instagram

Here’s one time when feeling greasy isn’t a bad thing. Get inspired by this modern witch look and recreate this for Halloween. Halloween makeup looks need much effort. But this look only begs for your artistic signature around the eyes.