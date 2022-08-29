3 Ways to Layer a Dress In The Fall

How do you layer a dress in the fall? We all know that layering underneath our clothes can keep us warm during the colder months, but how does it work when we’re wearing dresses? Don’t worry – dressing with layers doesn’t have to be complicated or difficult; it just takes some creative thinking. Whether you’re shopping in stores or on sale sites, these three tips will help you figure out how to layer with your favorite Sweet Salt dresses and still stay comfortable.

Wear It Under Sweaters

One of the best ways to wear a dress in the fall is under a sweater. Cardigan sweaters are great for layering, as they add both warmth and style. Cropped sweaters are also perfect for layering over dresses, as they show off the dress while still keeping you warm. For a more casual look, try layering your dress under a chunky cable knit sweater. Chunky sweaters give a laid-back vibe and can make any outfit look effortlessly cool. Add boots and leggings to complete the look. If you want to stay extra cozy, throw on some knee-length socks or tights underneath your dress.

Boots are another way to keep yourself warm when wearing a dress in the fall. They provide both comfort and functionality while giving outfits an edgy touch that never goes out of style. To really amp up your outfit, try pairing them with some tights or thigh-high socks!

Go crazy with accessories

The best part about fall fashion is that you can take any dress and layer it with cozy sweaters, tights, and boots to create a whole new look. And don’t forget about accessories! Scarves, hats, gloves, and jewelry can all help take your outfit to the next level. Start by layering with an oversized cardigan. Add on some booties or tights, then finish off with a beanie or hat for those cooler days. You could also do this with heels instead of boots.

For a date night out on the town, wear your favorite version of a little black dress and pair it with some booties or over-the-knee boots, plus a statement necklace from Honey & Ice for some extra flair. Finish off by topping off your hair in style: put it into a messy bun and let some loose pieces of hair around your face down.

Wear it with an Overcoat

Long coats and blazers are the perfect way to layer a dress in the fall. They’ll keep you warm without making you look too bulky. Plus, they come in so many different styles that you’re sure to find one that suits your taste. You can also wear them as an extra accessory! If it’s chilly outside, but not quite cold enough for winter clothes yet, try wearing a long coat or blazer over your outfit to stay warm and add some stylish flair. There are plenty of ways to style them this season; don’t be afraid to mix them up with different textures such as shearling, faux fur, and fun prints!

As the weather cools down, don’t pack away your dresses just yet! With a few key pieces, you can transition your wardrobe and keep wearing your favorite dresses all season long. Simply add cardigans for women or jackets for cooler days, or layer on a turtleneck or tights when temperatures really start to drop. And don’t forget the accessories! A scarf, hat, or pair of boots can make all the difference. So get creative and have fun experimenting with different ways to style your dresses this fall.