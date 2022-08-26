What You Need to Know Before Getting a Tattoo

Tattoos are beautiful body arts that are steadily gaining the interest of many. However, you must be ready for everything that comes with deciding to get ink on your skin. You’ll have to live with that decision for many years, or the rest of your life. In addition, you’ll surely experience pains both during and after the process.

Mind you, tattoo removal can be done, but it is always more expensive and painful. So, we advise you to get your tattoos done in a hygienic tattoo studio as contaminated ink or a non-sterile environment can lead to infections.

This article will guide you in making an informed decision when getting a tattoo. Read on.

Things you must know before getting a tattoo

Good tattoos are not always cheap

When you consider how much you’ll be spending to get a piece of tattoo art on your screen, several factors should come to mind. The price depends on the size of the art, the area where you want it drawn, the quality/type of ink used, and the tattoo artist. Also, artists factor in the amount of time and skill needed to draw the tattoo.

Cheap ink pigments are known to fade more quickly from your skin. They are more likely to trigger allergic reactions and skin conditions. If you don’t have much money, the ankle and foot areas are some of the most affordable placements.

Tattooing isn’t a painless process.

People feel pain differently, but regardless of what your case is, getting a tattoo isn’t a painless process. We know the popular belief that you’ll only get a tickling feeling from the tattoo needle. But you’d better be prepared for a lot more. Moreover, some areas hurt more than others.

The armpit is rated the most painful area to draw a tattoo, followed by the rib area. Moreover, be prepared for special pain if you want a tattoo on your head. Some areas of your body that will make you experience the most pain are your elbows, under your knees, torso, kneecap, groin, and thighs.

The studio must have your health and safety at heart

Before patronizing a tattoo studio, ensure the artist has your safety in mind. Different states have specific requirements for artists and studios. So, look out for certifications and a license. Such licenses should be displayed on the studio wall and on their website.

More importantly, the facility must be neat. Also, having your artist unwrap the needle he wants to use in your presence is a healthy practice. Generally, items such as bandages, swabs, gloves, and razors should be new to avoid cross-contamination. A sterile tattoo studio should smell more like disinfectants.

Take your time when choosing a tattoo design.

Getting ink in your skin is always a painful process, but removing it is more painful. More so, you’ll have to live with it all your life. As such, you should take your time when choosing a tattoo design because tattoos can help you save meaningful memories.

If you just want to get any interesting piece of art on your skin, you can find some interesting pieces on Instagram pages or a portfolio in a studio of your choice. If you only have the art in your imagination, you’ll need your artist to help you replicate it on paper. Moreover, the artist’s skill is a major determinant of your results.

Prepare for the session.

If you need the design transferred from your mind to paper, a pre-consultation with the artist will be great. Some healthy practices before a tattoo drawing appointment include eating and staying hydrated before the main appointment. In addition, you must sleep properly and avoid alcohol the night before.

Also, let your artist know about any skin condition such as eczema in the concerned area. Moreover, cuts and tans are things you should avoid. When you decide on the placement, you can work with your artist to choose a suitable size.

Conclusion

Tattoos will look good on your skin, but you should be sure you need one before meeting an artist. Moreover, you may want to consult your dermatologist before getting ink in your blood. Also, note that a good tattoo will cost you some money.

If you don’t have pain tolerance, you might need to rethink getting ink on your skin. For your safety, make sure the artist has the required license and certifications and must practice safely. Also, the studio facility must be neat with safe equipment.