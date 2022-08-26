An All New DIY Nail Kit Making Noise In The Manicure World

The field of manicure and pedicure has been around for ages. You can trace some roots in ancient Egypt, where cosmetics were given importance, especially by the royals.

With that in mind, it is safe to say that manicures and pedicures are considered equally important, along with other beauty products such as face products, body products, and the like.

Thus, innovations over the years made manicures more efficient for the select individuals specializing in manicures and their meticulous process. These people cater to customers who require manicure makeovers, and in effect, these same customers also became manicure enthusiasts in the process.

Hence, self-help manicure products have come to light. In other words, DIY or Do-It-yourself nail kits were developed to address its increasing demand. An example of this is Beetles’ Nail Tips Series.

The Nail Tips Series

When it comes to DIY nail kits, the Nail Tips Series offers competitive quality at a very affordable price. It features a UV/LED nail lamp along with 500 pieces of coffin nail tips. More importantly, it has the ever-useful nail glue gel completing the set.

What’s In It For You?

What’s in it for you, given the features this nail kit offers? The answer is simple, its affordability and quality. The UV/LED nail lamp has dual lamp beads, which generate enough heat to help dry the glue gel. In as short as 3 minutes, you can already enjoy a gorgeous set of nails.

The nail glue gel contains 7.5mL that acts as the base gel and, at the same time, an adhesive for the nail tips. Just imagine the convenience it brings for being a 2-in-1 glue gel allowing you to save some dime instead of buying two separate bottles.

In addition, the 2-in-1 nail glue gel has a break-resistant feature, saving you the worry of nail breakage. Hence, you can enjoy your beautifully attached nails for as long as 21 days after the application.

Customer Feedback

Customer feedback carries a heavyweight when it comes to promoting a product. You have to look for product reviews and see what people think about their experience using such products. The Nail Tips Series has its fair share of reviews, and here are some:

“Super amazing product, Just like other competitors but the price cannot be beat. Amazing hold never lifted and lasts until u want a new set. Highly recommend it!”

“What saving money and do it yourself looks like. I love it! I waited a week to post my review to see how well they hold and is still holding. Its been almost 2 weeks and nails are still on🤭 by now one of my acrylics would have fallen off. Also less nail bed damage ❤️ 5 stars.”

“This is my first set using this kit and I feel like it came out sooooo good!!! It was very easy to use, and I’m so excited to use this as my go-to for cute nails in the future!”

Takeaway

A manicure, like any other beauty product, has only one goal: to make people look better. Thus, you must select a manicure product that gives you the confidence you need. Therefore, consider the quality more than anything else.

Opt for a DIY nail kit with excellent and competitive quality. Grab yourself a set of Beetles’ DIY nail kit. Just browse through beetlesgel.com and treat yourself with a Do-IT-Yourself kit to experience a new level of nail beautification.