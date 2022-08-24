It’s That Time of The Year Again: Copper Hair Is Back In The Spotlight

Let’s bring an old favorite hair color back in the spotlight: Copper. Copper hair, a blend of red and bronze shades, is knocking on the doors of the trend industry once more as fall approaches. Within two to three weeks, you will also get evidence that copper hair is really back in the town to stay. But before that, you also need to know more about this hair color trend and get inspired with some sassy inspirations, too.

Copper melts are also highly recommended by many celebrity artists nowadays. Everyone loved this hair color last year, and some are waiting for the fall season to wear this sassy hair color again. Like everyone else, we also love this swoon-worthy hair shade. Its bright tones also remind us of the fresh summer fruits. Copper melts are also a great response to the blonde shades trending throughout the summer season.

Dive into this dimensional hair color with the stunning inspirations below. We have gathered some really warm ideas about this auburn melt. These warm shades will surely give your hair a cool look to match the cool weather. Scroll through and get inspired by these dimensional ideas.

Photo By @orlafentonmua/Instagram

Here is a hair color inspired by the famous celebrity Rihanna. Rihanna has rocked many fabulous red hair colors shades, but this combo of copper and auburn strands is just on the top. Paired with bright or neutral makeup looks, this shade brings perfection to your every makeup look.