Best Fitover Sunglasses for Your Face Shape

If you’ve ever struggled to find the right pair of sunglasses, you’re not alone. Sunglasses can be very personal. They must fit well and look good on your face. But knowing what shape of glasses will look best on you is critical. Luckily, we’ve created this handy guide to help you find the perfect fitover sunglasses for any face shape.

Know Your Face Type

Not everyone knows their face type, which makes it even more difficult to know what will look good on you. Therefore we have compiled a quick guide to help find out your face type, which will help you to choose fitover sunglasses that will look the best on you.

Round-Shaped Face

When you have a round-shaped face, the width and length of your face are almost equal. You have a narrow forehead, a rounded jawline, and equally sized cheeks. This means your face is symmetrical and evenly balanced on the vertical and horizontal planes and that no one feature dominates your appearance.

Heart-Shaped Face

This shape is also known as an inverted triangle and can be identified by the fact that your face is wider at the cheekbones than at the jawline. A simple way to determine if your face is heart-shaped is to draw a line from the outer corners of your eyes down over your cheeks and chin. If it makes a point, then you have a heart-shaped face.

Oval-Shaped Face

If you have an oval-shaped face, your forehead and jawline are nearly identical. You also have a narrow chin, high cheekbones, and large eyes.

Oval-shaped faces are the most common face shape, making them one of the most attractive. It’s considered the most feminine of all face shapes because it has soft edges and no sharp angles.

Square-Shaped Face

Square-shaped faces are usually very muscular. The jawline can be very prominent on these faces, causing them to appear heavy or bulky when viewed from certain angles. In addition to this issue with the jawline, eyebrows are often unevenly shaped and thick compared to other facial features like eyes or lips.

Best Styles of Fitover Sunglasses for Your Face Type

Many different sunglasses are on the market, making it tough to find the best style for your face shape. Here are the best fitover sunglasses for round, heart-shaped, and square-shaped faces.

Best Fitover Sunglasses for Round Faces

Round faces are the least common face shape, and fit over sunglasses can help to add some definition to your features. If you have a round face, look for wider glasses at the sides of the lenses with a tapered tip at one end. This will give your face more angles, making it appear longer and slimmer.

Wider sunglasses types complement faces with round face shapes. Avoid oval or circle-shaped lenses because they will accentuate the shape of your face.

Best Fitover Sunglasses for Heart-Shaped Faces

A wide forehead and narrow chin characterize heart-shaped faces. This shape can make finding the right fit over sunglasses tricky, as you want something that won’t accentuate your wide forehead but still fits comfortably around your nose and cheeks.

Cat-eye or aviator sunglasses, which highlight your face’s angles, are best for people with heart-shaped faces. Avoid using square or rectangular styles as they can unbalance your appearance.

Best Fitover Sunglasses for Oval-Shaped Faces

A rounded forehead and chin characterize oval-shaped faces. You can wear any shape of fitover sunglasses. However, rectangular or aviator-style sunglasses work very well with oval-shaped faces.

Best Fitover Sunglasses for Square-Shaped Faces

Square-shaped faces have wider cheeks than other face shapes, so it’s essential to wear fitover sunglasses that don’t draw too much attention in that area. Round or oval-shaped fitover sunglasses are best for square-shaped faces. Avoid wearing styles with many embellishments, as they can make your face look wider than it already is.

Conclusion

We hope you’ve found this guide helpful. Now that you’re armed with more information about your face shape and what types of sunglasses best suit you, we encourage you to go out there and find the perfect pair! It’s a great feeling when you know exactly what works for your face shape.