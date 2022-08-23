A Wife’s Guide To Spontaneous Gift-Giving

Why is it that Father’s Day, birthdays and Christmas come around so quickly? With work, kids or a busy social calendar, it can be hard to find time to get great gifts for husbands. Today we have outlined some thoughtful gift ideas that are easy to give and spontaneous enough to get that desired surprise reaction. Let’s get started so you can be prepared for every special event going forward!

Fun novelty gifts

There is a high chance that your loved one has everything they need, which can create this gift-giving dilemma. Choosing to give a fun novelty gift is a great workaround, as they are less likely to have these ‘gag gifts’ and will get a kick out of opening them. You can find these sorts of gifts at most gift stores, both online and at bricks and mortar stores. If you can find a novelty gift that resonates with their personality or interests, you will be onto a winner so look around until you find the perfect, hilarious novelty gift.

A great book

Does your husband prefer fiction, non-fiction or autobiographies? Gifting a great best-selling book can be a fantastic prompt for your husband to invest in some offline time, putting down the phone and reading in peace throughout the week. Put some thought into what book is going to be best for his time in life. Maybe there is an autobiography that can guide him through a tough work situation or a fiction book that appeals to his inner-child interests. Head to the book store and start creating a book list for your husband.

A day out with the kids

Any parent will tell you that it is nice to break out of routine every now and then and spend a day out with the children doing something really fun. Explore what options are in your area, and book an escape room, a museum visit, a zoo visit or even a rock climbing day for your husband and children. Spending time one-on-one with the children is always a great way to check in with the family, and he will love that this gift gets him out of the house and try something new. This kind of gift can be hard to do ‘spontaneously’ so work out opening times and any relevant terms so you don’t buy something that will not be redeemed by your husband and children.

Drinks and a meal

Is there a bar or restaurant where your husband always passes in the car and reminds you that you have to check it out together soon? Get into gear and buy a dinner and drinks voucher so that you can book that night out and enjoy somewhere new. If you are feeling particularly generous, you might even get a voucher that he can use with his friends or siblings! The last thing you want to do is give a voucher for a place he has been to one million times – mix it up! If you do not know where to start, jump on some ‘what’s on’ websites in your area to see what establishments are new and getting great reviews.

New accessories

Accessories are for women and men, and that‘s a fact. If your husband is in desperate need of some new and upgraded accessories, then this is a great gift. Perhaps his favourite belt is starting to bend and crack, or his reading glasses no longer have a case. You may even wish to gift a better keyring, something that is stylish and going to be easy to notice when he needs to grab the keys and go. You can also find some online retailers that do some fabulous monogramming, so you can design custom phone cases and coin purses. Start thinking about his day-to-day and any friction he encounters, and work out what accessories are going to solve that friction.

Something sweet

Gifts do not have to last forever, and they don’t have to be serious either. Find a bakery that does a box of cupcakes, doughnuts, croissants and other baked goods to create the ultimate grazing box. If baked goods are not his vice, you can also gift a box of chocolates, or a lolly box delivery if that is more of his style. There are also businesses that can put together picnic boxes, so all you have to do is pick them up, choose a spot to enjoy them and bring a picnic blanket. This is a gift that allows your husband to binge on his favourite flavours, while also spending quality time with you… if he chooses to share!

~

We hope this list of gifts for husbands has you thinking about how you can surprise and delight the man in your life. The best part is that you can choose these ideas for anniversary, Father’s Day, birthday and Christmas, or even just because.