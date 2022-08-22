7 Tips To Travel Light and Dress Well at the Same Time

Today, it’s straightforward to travel from one to the other part of the world – it just takes a couple of hours. Naturally, everyone wants to look good on their holiday, regardless of where they’re going, but you can’t quite pack your whole wardrobe now, can you?

Don’t worry; there are some ways that you can pack light and still look stunning on your trip. Here are seven tips that will show you how to pack, travel light, and maintain your style.

How To Look Stunning While Traveling

To travel light and dress well at the same time, you need a good plan for packing and a few lists to help you organize your suitcase in general. Below you can see the best tricks for light traveling and why they work.

Always Check the Weather

Before booking your trip, you should always check the weather, as this will help you choose the wardrobe that will be perfect for those conditions. Another plus is that you won’t be packing “just in case” outfits, so this way, you’ll save up on space in your luggage.

Since we’re speaking of the preparations, ensure your traveling documents are valid before booking. Check your passport and see whether you need to renew it. In this case, note that you can perfect a passport photo online, which will be way easier and faster, ensuring you get your document on time for your trip.

Pick Versatile Clothes & Several Combinations

Before you start packing, pick all your favorite clothes, and make combinations with all of them. However, you should remain realistic – there might not need to pack three different jackets if only one of them can be paired with all your jeans.

So, it would be best to choose versatile clothes. For example, take 1-2 pairs of jeans for a 5-day trip and a few more dresses. Jeans take more room than dresses, so make sure you use the room practically.

A pro tip is to take a picture of every outfit you plan to wear. Taking pictures simplifies the overall process of packing and ensures you won’t forget anything at home.

Plan by the Day

When making the combinations, a good way to save up on luggage space and time deciding what to wear, you can choose what outfits you’ll wear each day. This way, you won’t need to stuff unnecessary additional clothes that you probably won’t wear once.

It would be even better if you could choose three colors from your whole wardrobe and reuse them for different days. Black or white is always a safe bet, allowing you to run free with the rest of your choices.

Roll Up the Clothes

Many travelers tried every tip and trick to fit more clothes in their small suitcases, but there’s always a hustle when zipping comes.

The hack is in rolling the entire outfits and placing them as croissants. Or piece by piece. Rolling the clothes prevents wrinkling and creates more room for other stuff like a small iron or some accessories you may need.

You can store them in pieces, for example, T-shirts on one side and jeans on the other, or you can place them according to your outfit for the day. Just roll and store!

Wear Multiple Layers

When going on your winter vacation, you can’t quite pack every jacket with you. But you can put on several layers of clothing, thus saving up space and keeping yourself warm – it’s a win-win!

This way, you won’t have to pay for an overweight suitcase. The same can be used for other seasons too. You might not be able to dress as much during these seasons, but you can take a jacket in your hand or put on jeans and a T-shirt instead of wearing your dress.

Choose Simple Accessories

Accessorizing is the final touch of your look, so naturally, you’d want to pack as much as possible for your trip. But, that’s not always possible unless you have a jewelry box that you can fit in your luggage without it taking up much space.

So, choose pieces that can go with anything. A simple white gold necklace will be perfect for any outfit you choose.

The same goes for makeup and other cosmetics. Pack the bare minimum and ensure you place these items in your carry-on so you don’t have any problems with control.

Carry Less Shoes

Your outfit is ready, and the makeup and accessories are with you, but what about shoes? These can take up a lot of space in your suitcase, so it’s always advised to pack just the ones you’re sure you will be using.

Choose options that, just like the rest, will fit with any outfit – the best option is to take up to 3 pairs. Needless to say, you also need to have in mind the place you are going to. Simple sandals or open-toed heels are definitely a NO if it’s rocky terrain. A trip to the beach, for example, won’t require sneakers and boots, would it?

Pro tip: Finally, before closing your suitcase, weigh it and see if it fits the requirements. This way, you can save up on additional fees.

What Should You Take Out?

If you’re staying at a hotel, there are a few things you don’t need cluttering your suitcase, thus opening up more space for your clothes. These are:

A hairdryer because almost every hotel today has a hairdryer in the bathrooms;

because almost every hotel today has a hairdryer in the bathrooms; Soaps or body lotions are provided in every hotel;

are provided in every hotel; All types of accommodations today provide towels for your shower and face;

for your shower and face; Bed sheets are also part of the service.

Packing Light & Looking Nice: Conclusion

Going on a trip – for business or pleasure – is exciting, and, naturally, you’d want to look good. As you can see, there are many ways to pack light and dress well on your journey. So, follow the tips above and get ready for a comfortable and stylish journey.