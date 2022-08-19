Tips for Choosing the Best Bra for Nipple Coverage

Has this ever happened to you? You put on a cute outfit, but as you do a fit check in the mirror, you suddenly realize you can see your nipples through your bra and shirt. Sure, you could just embrace it, but maybe that’s a little out of your comfort zone, or you’re going somewhere where that’s not appropriate.

You could change into a thicker top or something that’s patterned to reduce your nipple visibility, but the better option is to make sure you’re wearing the right type of bra! Here are tips for picking the best bra with enough padding to fully cover your chest.

Pick Bra Styles Based on Breast Type

Not everyone can wear one specific kind of bra and expect that it will solve your needs, say to conceal your nipples. The Better Fit shares that you should know the shape of your breasts and the direction of your nipples so that you can correctly choose the style of bra that will give you comfort and solve the problem.

For example, let’s say you have very circular breasts that are equally full at the top. The type of bra that you should be looking for is the one that offers full coverage and maximum support for your breasts and hides your nipples. You can also go for a balconette or plunge type of bra – just make sure they are lined to give you more coverage.

If your nipples are pointing outwards, this is called east-west breasts. You should look for a contour bra since this will mold better to your breasts while providing enough padding and coverage around your nipples.

Get the Right Size

One of the trickiest parts of buying a bra that will cover your nipples is finding the right size for you. Knowing the right bra style and shape of your breasts will help, yet the bigger factor to consider is the correct measurement. You should measure your cup and band size.

An ill-fitting bra can cause discomfort and may not meet your need to cover your breasts and nipples.

Look for Coverage and Support

It can be tempting to buy cheap bras, but not all bras are made equally. If you want something that is actually going to cover you, do not disregard the quality of the bra that you’re buying. Settling for less can also cost you more.

Compromising the quality can result in back pain, shoulder pain, a lack of support, and not fully covering your nipples. There are so many types of bras available, and sometimes spending a little more on a good quality one is the best option.

How to Conceal Nipples Without a Padded Bra

Padded bras can sometimes be too thick or bulky. Perhaps you have large breasts, and you don’t want to add additional “bulk” to your bra with padding. If you’re not into thick or padded bras, yet still want to hide those nipples, here are some tips on how to conceal them.

Use Silicone Nipple Covers

You can use self-adhesive silicone nipple covers. As long as you put them on correctly, you don’t have to worry about them falling off or getting out of place.

You can use these silicone nipple covers if you want to wear a lightweight, non-padded bra but still want to have full nipple coverage. You can also wear nipple covers without also wearing a bra, which is a great option for backless outfits.

Use Stick-on Bra

If you want to completely throw away that idea of a padded or non-padded bra and just want to conceal your nipples, a stick-on bra may be an option for you. It is also self-adhesive, so don’t worry about it being strapless and wingless. Most stick-on bras can give your breasts good support and comfort.

However, the adhesive can wear off. After a couple of wears, it may not be as sticky as it was before, and you may be uncomfortable wearing it. You can either wash it with soap and warm water to clean it or buy an entirely new one.

Wear Thick Tops

Wearing thicker tops is another great way to provide more coverage. In the fall and winter, you can get away with wearing thick sweaters. During the spring and summer, look for t-shirts and tanks that are made from thicker and more durable material. You can also look for tank tops with built-in bras, and that may be enough coverage to hide your nipples.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Type of Bra Should I Wear to Hide Nipples?

A padded bra is highly recommended. It can also help your breasts to look fuller and have a natural round shape. Padded bras can come in different styles, like contour, push-up, and T-shirt bras.

Do Non-Padded Bras Show Your Nipples?

Not all non-padded bras will reveal your nipples. You just have to choose a non-padded bra made of opaque fabric and doesn’t have a sheer top cup. You may also use silicone nipple covers for added protection and coverage.

Conclusion

For some people, nipples showing up under clothing is pretty normal. However, if you’re uncomfortable with it, you may consider buying bras that provide the best nipple coverage. Consider your breasts’ shape, the style that suits you, and the quality of the bra that will solve your nipple coverage needs at a reasonable price.