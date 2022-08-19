The Best Shades Of Blonde To Enter Fall With

There is an age-old question that needs to be answered properly, “Do blondes really have more fun?” This may have been answered many times before but never to the satisfaction of fashionistas. Today, this blog will help you get the answer by providing inspirations on the best shades of blonde. These shades will surely help you enjoy the fall season as much as possible. We also predict that these shades will be trendy throughout the entirety of fall.

One thing is sure about this hair color: There are endless options for blonde hair colors, more-so than any other hair color. Classic blonde shades such as platinum, honey, and caramel have also appeared with tons of other trending shades like champagne or any dark shade. These combos also allow your skin tone to lighten up.

After the pandemic, everyone is still looking for lower-maintenance shades like blonde because the light shades last longer. Blondes are high in popularity, thanks to their bright feel and minimal upkeep. Due to their versatile style and appearance, many celebrities like Gigi Hadid have also been seen wearing blonde shades more recently. Celebrity style has played a significant role in bringing this hair color back into the spotlight.

Ahead, we have rounded up some great inspirations from the celebrity colorists. Scroll on for their fall hair color advice, and get a fabulous hair color for the upcoming season.

Photo By @terezavlas.akova/Instagram

How beautiful this buttery hair color is! Here is an inviting buttery shade of blonde that flatters every face. It looks dimensional and very appealing to the eyes because of its sweet and slippery texture. No one can ignore this blissful dye job.