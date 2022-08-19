How to Dress up Best for Summer?

School’s out, the sun is shining, the season is looking good. But as you plan for your summer vacation, whether you’re going on a holiday or staying in town, be sure to also have your summer outfits prepped and ready. Shopping for the heat, humidity and sometimes even rain of the summer months can be daunting but it is possible to look fresh and fashionable for the season.

How to dress elegantly in summer?

First thing to consider when choosing summer clothing for formal occasions or work is fabric. Light, breathable fabrics like linens, rayons and cottons are your best friend. Not only are they better at moisture wicking, they are also made to last to ensure you’re not spending on cheap synthetic fabrics year after year. Sustainable fabrics such as bamboo or organic hemp are also great options.

Another key factor in dressing stylishly yet comfortably in summer is choosing the right silhouette. Loose fitting outfits such as wide-legged pants, oversized shirts, kaftans, dresses and skirts look both elegant and give you room to breathe. Tight-fitting clothes cling to the body and create excess heat.

Also, think carefully about colour. It is well established that dark colours trap heat whereas light colours reflect it. So opt for neutrals and whites when choosing your summer outfits. Pastels can also add a variety to your wardrobe. A simple linen white top, with a loose fit can be paired with a variety of bottoms; high-waisted, wide-legged pastel linen pants, a skirt in neutrals or even a subtle light print. It will be your easy go-to sophisticated summer outfit for the workplace or rooftop drinks.

How to dress for the beach or casual parties

Step outside of work and summer is the time for beaches, vacations, and lots of parties. Finding the most flattering and fun sun dresses, swim wear or vacation outfits with the constantly changing trends is not easy, but here are some of our top tips for casual dressing for summer.

Swimsuits

For beach vacations or pool parties, find unique swimsuit pieces that you feel comfortable and confident in to help you stand out, and we would recommend you to have a look at Vipop’s sustainable swimwear collection. It is one of the harder things to shop for, given that each body type is different and has differing support requirements. So give yourself time to explore and try things on and then choose one that feels the most you, but isn’t just a basic bikini. Experimenting with colours and shapes makes for some amazing photos.

Sun Dress

To find the perfect sun dress, follow the guidelines regarding formal dressing, including breathable fabrics, light colours and loose silhouettes but you can have more fun with it. One of the biggest misconceptions about summer dresses is that they need to be short, but midi and maxi dresses can also be your go to. You can also play around with colours and shapes, and cut outs are particularly flattering.

Shoes

In terms of shoes, opt for strappy sandals or breathable canvas trainers. For casual get-togethers like brunch or drinks, open-toed sandals are super comfortable and easy to slip on, a no-brainer when it comes to summer. But if you’re out on a vacation, site-seeing or just walking around, you might want to wear light trainers with breathable insoles – just avoid rubber or leather – they will make your feet sweat.

What are the Trends in 2022?

With people emerging from their homes in 2022, the summer trends are all about expressing your true self. One summer trend for 2022 is Y2K, and in particular the micro miniskirt. Ever since it was featured on runways in Paris and New York, it has taken the fashion world and social media by storm and has seeped into everyday fashion. Dip your feet into this trend by trying a micro mini cover up to the beach.

Another trend has been cut outs. Dresses, tops, pants, skirts, and swimsuits have all been featuring interesting and different cut outs. This is perfect to add a bit of breeze to cool you down in summer and add intrigue to your outfit. But be careful about tan lines!

To take your outfit to the next level, statement accessories are in this season. Don’t go overboard with too many layered necklaces, bracelets, rings etc but just a pair of glitzy earrings or a chunky necklace can add the pizazz to your summer outfit.

Finally, while it can be tempting to chase trends season after season, it is important to keep the environment and sustainability in mind. Fast fashion is disastrous for the planet and investing in high quality pieces is far better than buying cheaper “trendier” items as they are nicer and last longer.

Conclusion

Dressing for summer doesn’t need to be complicated, but instead it is about selecting the right pieces, that are high quality including made from great materials and having silhouettes that will stand the test of time. With the basics, you can add items that allow experimentation and reflect the current trends and your personality.