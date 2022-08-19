5 Makeup Hacks to Max Your Poker Face

If you’re planning on heading to a casino or other gambling outlet sometime soon, you’ll no doubt want to make sure your makeup is perfect. When you get your makeup right, it means you’ll be able to do the perfect poker face, which could be the difference between you winning and losing at the poker table.

With that said, here are 5 makeup hacks that will help you to deliver the best possible poker face. Not to mention, these hacks will make you look great, too.

Let’s begin.

1. Don’t Rush Your Eyelashes

For many women, eyelashes are the key to their overall look.

Knowing this, you mustn’t rush your eyelashes. Instead, give your eyelash glue plenty of time to dry (ideally, 30-40 minutes). Also, don’t forget to gently use your hairdryer after your eyelashes have been glued for 30 minutes, as this will help to ensure that they have fully dried (however, make sure the hairdryer is on a low heat setting).

Whilst your eyelashes are drying, you can even practice your poker skills online using https://www.tightpoker.com/. This will help to prepare you for the face-to-face experience at your local casino or the one that you’re travelling to.

2. Exfoliate Your Lips Before Applying Any Lipstick

Everyone wants to have amazing lips.

Have you ever applied lipstick right at the end of your preparations only for it to not feel right? Don’t worry, you’re not alone.

Often, this is because your lips haven’t been exfoliated. Not to worry, though, as the quick and easy solution to this is to simply exfoliate your lips.

You can do this in various ways, such as gently with a toothbrush (in circles) or by using a lip exfoliator.

3. Use Lip Liner to Create Thicker Lips

Speaking of lips, if you’re someone who wants to make your lips appear thicker, then you can try this classic hack: draw over the lines of your lips to create a ‘fuller’ look. However, make sure that you do this very gently and carefully, as too much lip liner will ruin the effect. Instead, keep the lines under control but enough to create the desired look. This way, when you do your poker face at the casino, nobody will know whether you’re bluffing or telling the truth.

4. Use Different Lighting

Whilst doing makeup, many women are originally happy with the job they’ve done until they then see their makeup in different lighting outside of their room. Therefore, it’s an excellent idea to use different lighting throughout the makeup application process. Every 5 minutes, switch rooms to look at the different mirrors. You may find that the different lighting reveals you’ve made a mistake somewhere, such as applying too much eyeliner.

5. Carefully Shape Your Eyebrows

Lastly, carefully shape your eyebrows by using a spoolie. Then, grab a brow pencil and shape the outside of your brow using the thin side of the tip. Finish everything off by then using a highlighter just under your brow and you’ll be good to go.