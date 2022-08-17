Switching It Up: Casual Chic Outfits That Work For Men And Women Both

Are you planning to go to a laid-back party and you and your partner don’t know how to dress informally? Casual chic outfits are the most straightforward dress code that works for both men and women. It’s also easily achievable as you will find every piece in your wardrobe.

If you are among the sneakers fam and shirts, jeans, and a nice pair of goggles matter a lot, stop here. Whether going out with friends or heading to the office on a casual day, a chic casual outfit is the best way to go. Mostly casual dressing revolves around jeans, T-shirts, cardigans, and matching sets – you can easily find them in your closet. If you prefer sneakers, go for them!

Here are the chicest casual outfits for stylish ladies as well as gentlemen – no matter where you are going!

Photo By @cristtianbm/Instagram

If you are looking for some casual clothes that will upkeep your minimal style as well, go for this head-to-toe white outfit. The white shade is a universal shade that looks fabulous on both men and women.