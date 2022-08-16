What is Microdermabrasion and what is it for?

Microdermabrasion, or peeling, is a beauty treatment that improves a patient’s skin tone and texture by removing a layer of dead skin cells. The exfoliation process occurs when particles are pulverized or an abrasive is used to sand the outer layer of the skin.

The treatment microdermabrasion can help to solve a variety of problems that lie on the surface of the skin, including sun damage, fine lines, stretch marks, uneven skin tone, enlarged pores, age spots, acne, and superficial scars. While the face is the most common treatment site, any area of ​​the skin can undergo microdermabrasion.

By removing dead skin cells on the skin’s surface, patients can expect beauty products to penetrate 50% more efficiently and achieve smoother makeup application

Is Microdermabrasion For You?

Microdermabrasion works on all skin types, including those that may not be suitable for other procedures, such as dermabrasion. That said, it’s not effective for deeper skin issues like scars, stretch marks, wrinkles, or deep acne scars.

Microdermabrasion can be helpful for patients of various ages, but the best results are often seen between the ages of 35 and 50, when the skin is in the early stages of aging.

To do the treatment at home, the Microdermabrasion Rejuvenation Kit was developed by Snowyskinto help you to achieve a brighter, more radiant and youthful look.

It resets the multiple signs of aging: fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, uneven tone, light acne scarring, enlarged pores everywhere and especially in hard to reach places like around the nose area. All the while prepping the skin for an increased absorption of your usual creams and serums for accelerated anti-aging results.

The treatment is gentle and rejuvenating and works to polish away dead skin cells and refine pores.

How it works

REMOVE

Tiny crystals gently exfoliate the skin while the vacuum draws out oily debris and impurities from the skin.

RESTORE

Suction increases blood flow circulation and triggers the skin’s natural healing process to boost collagen leaving your skin vibrant, firm and fresh!

ENHANCE

Once the top layer of dead, tired skin is removed, skin care products can penetrate 10x deeper maximising their effectiveness.

What can you expect from this treatment

Microdermabrasion tends to make subtle improvements to your skin’s texture and appearance, not causing long-term changes in color or scarring. It is a non-invasive procedure that helps cell renewal and improves the effectiveness of your daily skin care routine. Because it’s non-invasive, the results won’t be as drastic as surgery or certain procedures, but they’re also gentler, cheaper, and don’t require a lot of care time. The procedure will not be effective for deep wrinkles, but it can help improve the appearance of fine lines and other surface-level imperfections.

How to Use the Microdermabrasion Kit at home:

The handset is designed to be super easy and convenient to use.

Follow the steps below: