Dark Eyeshadows Bring More Drama To Your Makeup Looks

There are many reasons to consider smoky eye makeup a classically timeless trend. As it is effortlessly sexy, sultry, and seductive, nobody can get over this trend easily. But it doesn’t mean we have to stick to this trend solely to look fabulous. Many other shades can give a smoky appearance to the eyes. You can use dark eyeshadows to create a sultry and smoky look that changes up the classical smoky eye look.

Like classic smokes, many dark eyeshadows can also give you a versatile look. Whether you are planning to have a trip or looking for a super dramatic look for your everyday looks, a pack of dark eyeshadows can serve you well. These bold shades are also a great way to look fierce. Bold shades are universally flattering shades that can also elevate any subtle outfit. Not only for the dark dresses, but the dark eyeshadows also adorn the light color dresses.

And, like all other trends, the new season brings new makeup trends, but some of them stay forever. The dark-eye makeup looks are also a timeless trend. Keep scrolling for the inspirations on dark eyeshadow looks that you can recreate all year long.

Photo By @ashtyn_makeup/Instagram

Metallic shades paired with darker ones are the key to accentuating radiant eyes. The simple and subtle eye makeup looks appealing without aiding eyeliners and extra finish.