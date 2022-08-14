Best Luxurious Timeshares Across the United States

When people think of timeshares, they usually think of a trip to a fabulous beach. This isn’t necessarily wrong, but as the industry has grown, you can find timeshares in almost any type of vacation destination. A timeshare offers spacious suites and additional amenities that make it appealing to travelers over home rentals and hotels. So, whether you want to explore a new area every year or make a resort your home away from home, timeshares offer luxurious resorts across the United States.

U.S. Luxurious Timeshares in the South

Marriott’s Sabal Palms Resort

Orlando, Florida

Guests get the best of both worlds when staying at Marriott’s Sabal Palms Resort. They can experience the world’s theme park capital while also staying in this quiet timeshare resort, perfect for relaxation. Adjacent to the towering Orlando World Center, Marriott guests have access to all the amenities available there, including the spa and Hawk’s Landing Golf Club. The two-bedroom villas have a full kitchen and a spacious living area.

Ocean 22 By Hilton Grand Vacations Club

Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Ocean 22 by Hilton Grand Vacations Club offers multiple different suite choices, as well as amenities to entertain all interests. The opportunities are endless here. Each suite size offers separate living rooms and fully-equipped kitchens, so you can’t go wrong. In addition, the resort features two bars, an outdoor pool, an indoor pool, beach access, a game room, and a fitness center.

U.S. Luxurious Timeshare in the Midwest

Hotel Blake Chicago, A Bluegreen Resort

Chicago, Illinois

Located in one of Chicago’s most popular areas, Printers Road, Hotel Blake offers a convenient location for exploring the Windy City. This incredible Bluegreen resort has a fully-equipped fitness center, so you don’t have to miss a workout. There is also an around-the-clock business center to work while in the city and in-room spa services to relax. In addition, villas come with cable TVs, internet access, and an iron board.

U.S. Luxurious Timeshares in the West

Wyndham Durango

Durango, Colorado

As Wyndham continued their expansion west, they opened this elegant resort, Wyndham Durango. If you want to experience the Old West Americana culture while staying in a modern environment, then this is the place for you. Home-like features in your suite are the cherry on top of this resort. Not to mention, the resort has amenities such as a fitness center, hot tubs, and movie rentals.

Polo Towers Suites, A Diamond Resort

Las Vegas, Nevada

Located in the heart of the Strip, Polo Towers Suites offers easy access to Vegas’ top attractions. This elegant Diamond Resort has incredible amenities, including poolside cabanas, grocery delivery services, as well as a spa featuring hair and nail services. No matter if you enjoy the resort amenities or spend the day out and about, guests love coming back to a spacious suite that has plenty of space to stretch out.

U.S. Luxurious Timeshare in the Northeast

Holiday Inn Club Vacations Mount Ascutney Resort

Brownsville, Vermont

Mount Ascutney Resort guests love the fabulous views of the mountains from their spacious private villas that feel like home. Vermont’s natural beauty and numerous attractions are just a short drive away from this RCI resort. In addition, if you don’t want to leave the resort, on-site amenities include a swimming pool, tennis courts, farm-to-table dining as well as children’s activities.

Rent or Buy a Timeshare Today

You can’t go wrong with any of these timeshares because they all ensure fabulous amenities and comfortable accommodations. Regardless of whether you are ready to buy or looking to rent a timeshare, Timeshares Only is prepared to assist in any way. Book a timeshare rental or purchase a timeshare on the resale market from the comfort of your own home today with Timeshares Only.