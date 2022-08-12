High Top Fashion: How to Style High Tops With Your Outfit

There is no doubt that high top shoes are here to stay.

In recent years, it has made a comeback in women’s fashion after a long absence in menswear. The desire for high tops continues to grow, and new models are always being launched to capitalize on them. Wearing high-top sneakers may make you feel like a superstar while also allowing you to check out new sporting shoes.

It’s a win-win.

Read on to learn all about wearing high tops in a way that highlights them and makes you look a million times cooler.

Wearing High Tops: The Femme Edition

Now that you’ve chosen your shoes, it’s time to see how they look with a dress.

Here are some of the best dresses to wear with sneakers, as well as some tips on how to style them:

Mix With Maxi Dresses

You can’t go wrong with a long dress. You save time by not having to look for matching bottoms and tops, but you still have to match your shoes.

All-black attire is the way to go. This flatters a wide range of body types and is simple to match with your shoes. To add a splash of color, wear a denim jacket with a contrasting color tie around your waist.

The Skater Dress

What goes better with high top shoes than a skater dress or skirt? The long skirt highlights your waist while the shoes give the ensemble a more metropolitan feel.

Try pairing a black and gray outfit with a pair of brightly colored shoes for an interesting contrast.

The Classic Little Black Dress (LBD)

The little black dress is a wardrobe must for any woman. There’s no escaping this, regardless of whether you go for something fitted or has more flow.

Little black dresses are appropriate for practically any situation and may be worn with anything, even sneakers. If you’re going for an all-black ensemble, black shoes are a must, but patterned sneakers look well here, too.

Put on a Skirt Instead of a Dress

Some people may not like this, particularly if you’re determined to locate a dress.

A skirt with high tops, on the other hand, is a terrific option since you can layer your tops and experiment with various patterns and textures. Any woman interested in trying out a different skirt and top combinations for a layered appearance will love this outfit concept.

It’s also more appropriate for less formal occasions, when a dress may not be.

Unisex Tips for Wearing High Tops With Style

Let us know if there are any more style techniques you’d want to see.

In this article, we’ll go through some of our favorite pointers:

Go for a Leather Jacket

A leather or faux-leather jacket is an excellent way to spruce up a casual look.

If you’re wearing a more feminine outfit, this is a terrific way to add some extra sexiness. If you wear the jacket with a pair of comparable shoes, you’ll get extra points.

Play With Florals

In addition to the flowery designs we’ve selected for your shoes, you may also experiment with floral prints on your clothes.

If you want to add a dash of femininity to your wardrobe without going overboard, they are a terrific option. Make your outfit stand out by pairing your printed sneakers with a matching patterned dress.

Try a Color That’s a Little More Vibrant

Because black and white clothing go with everything, it’s easy to be sucked in.

A bright dress is a great way to inject some life into your closet just in time for the next season. Make a statement with a bright hue and a pair of high-top sneakers, and discover which color works best for you.

High Top Shoes With More Masculine Energy

High-tops and shorts in the same sentence?

You’d be excused for thinking we’re crazy. It’s a difficult combo to pull off, but when done well, it looks stunning.

The trick to this look is to experiment with scale. Due to their tight fit, high-top sneakers look best when worn with loose-fitting shorts and tees. Neutral colors and high-quality textiles may reinvigorate an outfit that pays homage to the 90s skater vibe.

Venroy and Bassike provide a wide selection of traditional high-tops from Converse and Springcourt, as well as other easy-to-match styles. You can discover more here:

Wearing High Tops in a Formal Way

High-tops aren’t only for casual wear, contrary to popular assumption.

Designers have been creating high-end choices that may be worn with jeans as well as a tuxedo since the early 2000s. The challenge is to pick the correct pair for the event you’re going to be attending.

Even on the most formal of occasions (such as a black tie affair), you may try out the high-low look by wearing a pair of high-top sneakers. To avoid having your pants bunch up around your ankles from catching on the lip of your shoes, choose a well-tailored tuxedo with cropped trousers.

Christian Louboutin or Giuseppe Zanotti high-tops in dark tones are a great match for this outfit.

For an extra touch of glitz, experiment with materials and finishing accents like studs or even glitter.

If you’re going to a cocktail party, you can get away with wearing even more daring high-tops. If you’re going for a casual approach, a pair of high-tops from Dior Homme will look excellent with your black trousers and jacket.

High Top Sneakers With Athleisure

When it comes to high-top sneakers, it’s easy to forget that they were initially created for basketball. At the moment, they are the ideal accessory for a more modern take on sportswear, especially when worn as part of an athleisure outfit.

High-tops look great with a thin pair of tracksuit trousers, a black shirt, and a quilted gilet for leisurely weekend strolls, but not for strenuous activity.

Consider a hefty throwback pair of sneakers (think Nike Air force One) or a more basic canvas type to complete the ensemble.

Workout shorts and high-tops are also great options for a powerful, if a little more daring, style. To get the most out of your outfit, wear shorts with a grey shirt and black canvas high-tops.

High Top Shoes for All Occasions

High tops are one of those few shoes that you can make more casual or more formal. We hope that our guide has given you some new outfit ideas that will sprinkle some “vogue” into your day.

Now, you’re ready to check out our fashion and lifestyle section for more tips and advice on outfit pairings.