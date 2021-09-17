What to Take in the Summer: Vitamins to Protect the Skin

For many, the onset of summer means that you can stop drinking vitamins and various supplements because there are so many fresh fruits, vegetables, and berries around. But there are a few critical bits to keep in mind. The first is that not all nutrients in food are fully absorbed. Moreover, you need to understand that fruits and vegetables that come to our table contain fewer vitamins and minerals due to centuries of selection. Instaskincare will help you with that!

Second, the sun, which we look forward to throughout the year, is a source of vitamin D and the cause of oxidative stress for our skin, due to which collagen breaks down. Therefore, how to protect our skin from the inside will be discussed below.

Vitamins for the Skin

Photoaging is a consequence of the adverse effects of ultraviolet radiation on the skin. Under the influence of sunlight, free radicals are formed, which trigger the oxidative process. For our skin, this means that collagen and elastin fibers are destroyed.

Signs of skin photoaging are loss of tone and elasticity, pigmentation and uneven skin color, the appearance of spider veins, thickening and coarsening of the skin.

Who is at Risk?

owners of fair skin;

women during hormonal changes;

smokers.

For antioxidant protection and protection against photoaging of the skin and its rapid regeneration in the summer, it is essential to take vitamins: A, C, E, K, and D.

Basic set

Vitamin C is a natural antioxidant involved in collagen production and is required to absorb other nutrients (including B vitamins).

Vitamin A in the pure form of retinol or beta-carotene (the provitamin from which vitamin A is synthesized) is the main component of youth. It slows down the skin’s aging process, reduces the intensity of inflammation, stimulates collagen production, and has powerful antioxidant properties.

Vitamin E is another critical antioxidant that our skin needs and it’s not just a content marketing trick. It also fights premature skin aging, evens out the tone and smoothes the skin of the face, and reduces the adverse effects of oxidative stress.

Vitamin D3 improves skin elasticity, keeping it youthful and fresh, relieves inflammation, and is an essential component in the fight against acne. Vitamin K brightens the skin, eliminates redness from sunburn, reduces the appearance of spider veins, and helps fight rosacea and acne. Perhaps here is the essential kit for those looking to help their skin get through this summer. But do not forget that dietary supplements are just an addition to the diet and not a replacement for a nutritious diet.

Wrap Up

Skincare is essential for everyone, and it can be especially tricky to figure out what works best. Luckily, we’re here to help! Our team of experts will work with you to find the right products and guide you through a plan that’s tailored just for your skin type. We’ll also teach you how to keep up with your routine so that you always have healthy-looking skin without any hassle or fuss. It might feel overwhelming at first, but don’t worry; we’ve been there before, too, and are happy to share our wisdom with you!