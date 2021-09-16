These Balayage Hair Ideas Made Us Fall In Love with This Style All Over Again

It’s been a while since the Balayage hair trend took the internet and international red carpets by storm. From celebrities to Instagram stars, we see it everywhere.

Balayage is a hair dye technique where the hair person directly hand paints your hair instead of using foils. It offers more room for creativity to the colorist and gives a naturally shiny texture. The reason for its success is its stunning finish and minimal maintenance.

Moreover, there are an array of balayage styles that can blend with any hair color and texture. Here are nine snaps that will show you how it’s done. 🔥

Photo by: @hairbyoguz / Instagram

Natural Brown Balayage: Even in 2021, brown balayage remains one of the most coveted shades. In this coloring technique, your colorist creates natural-looking sunny hues on brown hair. Such neutral highlights seem to go tremendously well with every skin tone.