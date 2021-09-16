6 Personal Grooming Musts Women Should Never Neglect

Personal grooming consists of habits and routines to maintain one’s body hygiene. It also plays a vital role in keeping a healthy body and an overall sense of wellbeing. People who maintain good personal grooming practices are more likely to feel healthy while also generally possessing more self-confidence in going through day-to-day activities.

For women, there are plenty of personal grooming habits that are essential in keeping overall body hygiene. Here are just some of them.

1. Keeping Body Odors at Bay

Everyone would probably agree that body odors can be a major source of embarrassment for oneself and discomfort for other people. Body odors are produced when your sweat mixes with the bacteria on the surface of your skin. While sweat itself is generally odorless, the resulting proliferation of microorganisms is the process that manifests as unpleasant odors. Here are some tips to keep awful body scents at bay:

Shower regularly

Use deodorants or antiperspirants

Wear colognes or perfumes

Do not wear dirty clothes

Use antimicrobial socks for women

Eat a healthy diet

Keep your underarms dry

2. Keeping Your Nails Clean and Short

Trimming your nails is just as important as washing your hands. Go for a manicure and pedicure once in a while to keep your fingernails and toenails clean. Similarly, you can teach yourself how to trim and paint your nails properly so you can do it on your own. When washing your hands, also make sure to include the underside of your nails to remove any accumulation of dirt. You can also apply hand cream after taking a shower, doing your laundry, and washing your dishes to keep your nails moisturized and healthy.

3. Maintain a Healthy Head of Hair

Your hair can make or break your look. Go for a hairstyle and hair length that would be manageable at any time of the day. Keep your hair clean and tangle-free by washing it at least thrice a week using shampoo and conditioner. However, don’t overuse shampoo as it can remove the natural oils off your hair and scalp, leaving it dry and frizzy. Conversely, be careful about using too little shampoo as it can lead to problems like dandruff and itchy scalp. If you have long hair, keep it neat-looking by combing it with a quality hairbrush. Also consider taking supplements like biotin, fish oil, and hydrolyzed collagen if your family doctor thinks your hair can use the nutritional support.

4. Maintain Proper Intimate Hygiene

Your privates are much more sensitive than the rest of your body, and needless to say, taking care of them requires more attention. To get started, make sure to choose the appropriate products, such as a good quality vaginal wash. Wash only the outside parts of your privates and avoid spraying water directly onto the vagina so as to prevent the entry of bacteria. Use a clean and soft cotton towel to dry yourself. It is also important to wash your private parts after sexual intercourse to prevent the growth of microbes. Lastly, when you’re on your period, make sure to change pads and tampons at appropriate intervals.

5. Take Care of Your Teeth

Just like body odors, having bad breath can be really embarrassing, especially when other people notice it. Avoid having bad breath by brushing your teeth first thing in the morning, and at least thrice a day. You can gargle with an antibacterial mouthwash for a fresher feel. It is also recommended to floss at least once a day, but make sure to do it properly so as not to miss any plaque. When you’re heading out, be sure to bring breath fresheners such as gums, mints or mouth sprays, so you can maintain a fresh breath even when you’re out in public. Also drink enough water to keep your mouth moist and to wash out food debris. Lastly, make sure to have your teeth checked by a dentist at least once every six months.

6. Keep Your Skin Healthy and Glowing

Having skin that is naturally healthy and glowing can do wonders in boosting your self-confidence. Maintaining a good skin care routine and sticking to healthy lifestyle choices can also help delay visible signs of aging while protecting your skin from various problems. Nowadays, it is easy to go crazy over the multitude of skin care products available in the market. While many of them are definitely effective, some might do more harm than good. Nevertheless, you can never go wrong with sticking to what’s important. Here are just some of the things you can include in your daily skincare regimen.

Drink plenty of water and eat a well-balanced diet

Get adequate amount of sleep

Have a regular physical activity

Don’t forget to take a rest

Wear sunscreen when heading out

Wash your face at least twice a day

Gently but completely remove any makeup before heading to bed

Keep track of your skin care products’ expiry dates

Only use brands that you trust

– Discontinue any product that results in inflammation

Having good personal grooming habits is the first and most important step in self-care. Wherever you are and whatever you do in life, these personal grooming tips will help you feel great about yourself, so you can face each day bravely and confidently.